Edmund Begnall to Present HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS at Birdland Theater in December

BIRDLAND THEATER will present singer and violinist Edmund Bagnell in "Home for the Holidays" on Monday, December 12 at 8:30 PM. The countdown to the holidays is on, and through music and humor Bagnell shares his heartfelt and humorous recipe for a perfectly imperfect holiday season. Edmund will be joined on stage by musical director and pianist Mark Hartman and special guest Lisa Boccuzzi. This evening will help celebrate his new single and music video of the original song "Wrapped Up in Your Love," scheduled for release on Friday, December 2. For the concert, there is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Edmund Bagnell is a diverse artist, having performed as an actor, violinist, singer, and 1st violinist and singer in the internationally touring string quartet Well Strung, which released three chart-topping albums in the classical crossover genre and performed live three times on the NBC's "Today" show. As an actor, Edmund was cast as Tobias Ragg during his senior year at NYU in the 1st National Tour of John Doyle's staging of Sweeney Todd, which lead to a wide variety of acting roles in New York and across the country. In 2019, to rave reviews he premiered and toured internationally with his solo one man show, He Plays the Violin. In 2020, he released his first solo album, Christmas at Home, which was included on several "Best Of" lists including USA Today. This past summer, Edmund debuted his second solo show, Happy Days Are Here Again, and in the fall released a new EP The Road, which includes the original songs "The Water" and "The Road." Edmund has an active tour schedule that brings him across the country and internationally. edmund-bagnell.com

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Edmund Bagnell in "Home for the Holidays" on Monday, December 12 at 8:30 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.

UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB



Every Monday at 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

"The Lineup with Susie Mosher" is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher - the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called "one of those talents you need to see to believe" by Time Out New York - hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

November 18-20 (Friday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Wendy Moten

"The Voice" performer Wendy Moten will perform the songs of Richard Whiting, with hits including "He's Funny That Way," "My Ideal," "Miss Brown to You," and "Too Marvelous For Words." Ms. Moten will also perform the Janis Ian classic "At Seventeen," Paul Simon's "Still Crazy After All These Years," and one of her most popular songs from "The Voice," "Over the Rainbow." Moten is an exceptional singer, a pure musical spirit, and a bridge from Memphis to Nashville to the rest of the world. Respected in the music industry for years, the wider public discovered her through her remarkable run on NBC's "The Voice" in 2021. She turned all four judges' chairs on her blind audition and ended up in second place overall - unprecedented for an artist in her fifties. A native of Memphis, Moten sang R&B on a major label in the '90s then moved to Nashville to become an in-demand harmony singer. She spent 15 years as vocal support voice for Julio Iglesias. And she has toured with Martina McBride, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, and Vince Gill. She's performed as a soloist on the Grand Ole Opry and was a featured artist in the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2019 she joined the Grammy-winning Nashville western swing band The Time Jumpers.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 21 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Maddie Baillio

Maddie Baillio's musical story is scored by an eclectic array of songs, all re-imagined and orchestrated by Broadway music director, Brian Nash. From the original classic orchestration of "Over the Rainbow" to Billie Eilish's "My Future," Maddie strives to surprise the listener at every turn, all in the service of lyric-driven storytelling. Maddie Baillio most recently starred in the Amazon film Cinderella opposite Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel. Maddie burst onto the scene as Tracy Turnblad in NBC's "Hairspray LIVE!" after beating out over 1,000 aspirants for the role. She also starred in the Netflix film Dumplin' opposite Jennifer Aniston. As a vocalist, Maddie has performed at such venues as The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, and Lincoln Center.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 28 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Natalie Douglas - "To Lena: A Tribute to the Lady and Her Music"

Natalie, her music director Mark Hartman, and band will breathe life into this celebration of the incomparable Lena Horne. For almost seventy years the sophisticated lady graced the world stage with poise, dignity, humor, talent, brains and trailblazing style. Natalie and Mark will revisit the eras, the milestones and the music in an evening of Arlen, Ellington, Porter, and Strayhorn, featuring tunes like "Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man," "I Love to Love," "From This Moment On," "Believe in Yourself" and of course, "Stormy Weather." Thirteen-time Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs winner Natalie Douglas has been called "a true force of nature" by Clive Davis of The Times (UK). She has performed at Carnegie Hall, Cafe Carlyle, The Town Hall, Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Pheasantry in London, and at her NYC home club, Birdland where her award-winning "Tributes" monthly residency (Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Nat "King" Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Roberta Flack, Joni Mitchell, Sammy Davis, Jr., Lena Horne, Barbra Streisand and more) ran from Summer 2017 thru January 2020. Natalie has released three albums, including the MAC Award-winning Human Heart.

$35 tables / $25 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 28 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Scott Townsend / Thirsty Burlington

Celebrity Cher impersonator Scott Townsend AKA Thirsty Burlington will perform one night only. In a career spanning more than twenty years, Townsend is regarded as one of the finest celebrity impersonators. From his signature Cher to Judy Garland and Michael Jackson, Scott raises the bar when it comes to taking an audience on a fantastical ride of music and comedy. Scott morphs from his own legendary drag character "Thirsty Burlington" into these iconic celebrities, creating an illusion so alluring that it fuses the emotions of lust, joy and sympathy. Scott's live vocals are second to none. Scott began performing as a teen appearing on local television talent shows and starring in countless school productions. In his twenties he discovered an instinctive ability to impersonate Cher like no one else. Over the past twenty years, Scott has wowed audiences throughout the United States. In 1998, Scott relocated to Provincetown, MA, where he writes his own material and continually hones his product to keep it fresh and current. In 2016, Scott caught the attention of Thin Edge Films, a production company based in Catskill, NY who produced a film based on his life called "Thirsty," which garnered wins on the film festival circuit. "I've seen a lot of performers do Cher, but I've never seen anyone do Cher better than Thirsty," says Bob Mackie. "You do me better than I do me!," raves Cher herself.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 9-11 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Carole J. Bufford - "Vintage Pop!"

Vocalist Carole J. Bufford will celebrate the New York debut of her concert "Vintage Pop!" This engagement follows successful shows in London, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, San Diego, Florida, and beyond. "Vintage Pop!" travels by decade, from the 1920s to the 1980s, exploring how the style and sound of pop music developed over the years. With fresh takes on these multi-generational songs, expect an evening of powerhouse vocals, stories behind the music, and Bufford's inimitable delivery of songs you love and perhaps a few new discoveries. The show features music made famous by Judy Garland, Sophie Tucker, Louis Armstrong, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, The Animals, The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Sting, Tina Turner, Prince and more. Bufford has become one of the most sought-after performers on the American vintage pop and cabaret scene. Her shows include "Speak Easy" (featuring the Grammy Award-winning Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks), "Come Together," and "You Don't Own Me." She currently tours with her solo shows as well as with symphonies across the country. Carole is also the recipient of BroadwayWorld's Vocalist of the Year award and the recent Gold Medal winner of the American Traditions Vocal Competition.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 12 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

James Barbour - "Annual Holiday Concert"

When James Barbour returns with his annual holiday concert, the audience will be entertained with incredible music and the warmth of the season. As he does every year, James and his surprise guests from the Broadway stage will help ring in the holiday season. James was nominated for the Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Awards for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Sydney Carton in the Broadway musical version of A Tale of Two Cities. He has starred on Broadway in such award-winning shows as Stephen Sondheim's Assassins, Disney's Beauty and the Beast as The Beast, Carousel as Billy Bigelow, Urinetown as Officer Lockstock, and Jane Eyreas as Edward Rocheste (Drama League Award nomination). He also appeared in the Broadway production of Cyrano and the national tour of The Secret Garden. His television credits range from the pilots of "The District," "Just Shoot Me" and "Flashpoint" to appearances on "Sex and the City," "Ed," "That's Life," "Some Enchanted Evening: Celebrating Oscar Hammerstein" (PBS),""Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice" (CBS), the PBS mini-series "American Experience: John & Abigail Adams" (playing Thomas Jefferson) and the film version of "A Tale of Two Cities" in concert for public television.

$45 tables / $45 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 19 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Karen Mason - "Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!"

Mason returns to the club for her legendary holiday show "Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!" featuring unique interpretations of old and new holiday classics. Sassy, brassy, and tinged with confessional monologues, this show includes a slinky arrangement of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," a heartfelt "I'll Be Home For Christmas," and many more. The evening is directed by Barry Kleinbort; with musical direction by Christopher Denny on piano, and Tom Hubbard on bass. Mason was recently seen playing Mrs. Marsh on Ryan Murphy's "Halston" on Netflix. On tour, was last seen as Madame Giry in the North American premiere of Love Never Dies (Andrew Lloyd Webber's sequel to The Phantom of the Opera). On Broadway, she starred in Wonderland, and originated the role of Tanya in Mamma Mia! (2002 Drama Desk nomination). Her other leading roles include Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway and in Los Angeles for three years; Velma von Tussel in the Broadway company of Hairspray; "Monotony" singer and Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins' Broadway. She is a14-time MAC Award winner, and was the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 20-25 (Tuesday-Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

"A Swinging Birdland Christmas" with Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch

The 13th year of "A Swinging Birdland Christmas" will star Birdland regulars Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch. The trio is also releasing a Deluxe Edition of their popular album, "Christmas at Birdland,"produced by Wayne Haun on the Club44 Records label. In the tradition of beloved seasonal specials, Blackhurst, Caruso and Stritch perform swinging arrangements of "The Christmas Waltz," Kay Thompson's "The Holiday Season," "Sleigh Ride," "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," "Snow," and "It Happened In Sun Valley," among other favorites.The show will also include a musical tribute to Birdland regular Freddy Cole, who was also a holiday tradition. The singers will be joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

$30 cover, $10 food/drink minimum

December 26 (Monday) 5:30 PM, 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Our Sinatra: A Musical Celebration

Our Sinatra returns to Birdland to celebrate the music of Frank Sinatra. Three performers playfully interact with one another, sharing their joy and passion for this great music as they lovingly sing the hits of Sinatra, individually and in combination, taking the audience back to relive memories. The show includes over 50 songs interspersed with witty banter and humor. The show covers Sinatra's entire musical cannon from the classic ballads of the '40s to the saloon and torch songs, the '50s and '60s swingers and the all-time hits. Our Sinatra steers clear of imitation and impersonation as these accomplished performers deliver the great music of Sinatra. The New York Times calls Our Sinatra "an utterly winning tribute to Ol' Blue Eyes" and "superior entertainment." After two sold-out national tours, and a recent successful limited engagement at the Birdland, Our Sinatra will celebrate 1500 performances Off Broadway and its 20th anniversary. Directed by Kurt Stamm, the production team also includes Richard Maltby, Jr. (Production Supervisor).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum