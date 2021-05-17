Edmund Bagnell Releases Disco Single PINK LEMONADE May 21st

Edmund Bagnell must be on some mission to be the busiest boy in the business. For the last year, while show business slept, the versatile violinist has never stopped creating art or online content, releasing music videos, a series of Christmas videos, a new album, and he has even performed live in socially distanced venues for grateful audiences craving entertainment. Now, as spring turns to summer, the music man for all seasons has a new release - a dance track that is hitting all streaming platforms just in time for all the parties that people are planning, now that they are vaccinated, ready to socialize and geting back to the business of living. The single "Pink Lemonade" is a good old-fashioned disco song that will drop online on May 21st, with the lyric video premiering around May 25th. The disco recording is informed by music heard in dance clubs throughout the ages, with notes and flavors taken from the Seventies and Eighties, and electronica used in club mixes of the Aughts straight up to the present time. With lyrics that are steamy, suggestive, and non-taxing on the brain, the tune is perfect for a turn around the floor with a frosty beverage in one's hand, preferably frosty with a kick to it... maybe one hundred proof?

Regarding the creation, which Bagnell admits is not the sort of music for which he is generally known, Edmund says, "2020 was such a Lemon of a year, and that definitely inspired me with the mood and title of this song." From his sublime treatment of the Sondheim classic "No One Is Alone" to his debut album "Christmas At Home", all of the creations Mr. Bagnell released online during the pandemic were created in confinement, with Bagnell working every aspect of each release, but Edmund admits that "Pink Lemonade" was a project that required an end to social distancing and solitude at the drafting table: "I did go into an actual recording studio to record some vocals, and it was a nice change to be able to interact with people."

Most regularly associated with musical theater, due to his work as an actor in plays like Sweeney Todd, or with exciting new arrangements of an array of classics because of his work as one of the four men who make up the string quartet Well Strung, Mr. Bagnell has been on a steady climb as a solo artist, ever since debuting his Mark Cortale-produced show HE PLAYS THE VIOLIN in New York and Provincetown. PTown will, in fact, be his home base this summer, while he plays a new show titled HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN at The Crown & Anchor. The OG Bagnell solo show, He Plays The Violin, will also feature into Bagnell's summer, when it plays a variety of theaters, the first one being Vinegar Hill Music Theatre in Arundel, Maine Thanks to his quarantine creations of the last year and a deep well of tenacity, Mr. Bagnell is poised and ready to jump into new club dates, now that live entertainment is back... but the release of PINK LEMONADE raises one very important question: will the club dates be nightclubs or dance clubs?

Please enjoy some Edmund Bagnell videos below and get updates on the release of PINK LEMONADE and all upcoming appearances at the Edmund Bagnell Pro Facebook page HERE.