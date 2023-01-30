Eden Espinosa & Jelani Remy to Join Samantha Pauly at Chelsea Table + Stage in February

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE - New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - will present the return of Samantha Pauly, from the original cast of SIX the Musical on Broadway, who continues her monthly residency on Monday, February 27 at 7:00 PM. The February show will feature special guests Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Brooklyn) and Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud). Pauly's concert encompasses Broadway, pop, country and more. Tickets are $30-$70, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option for each of Pauly's shows is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Samantha Pauly created the role of Katherine Howard in SIX the Musical (Drama Desk Award). She also appeared on London's West End as Eva Peron in Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's critically acclaimed revival of Evita (Evening Standard Theatre Award, WhatsOnStage Award, Olivier nomination). Her national tour credits include Bat Out of Hell (Valkyrie), and regionally she has appeared in SIX (Joseph Jefferson Award), Evita (Eva Peron), Honeymoon in Vegas (Betsy Nolan), Godspell, Seussical (Marriott Theatre), Hairspray (Amber von Tussle), Elf the Musical (Jovie, Paramount Theatre), Beaches (Teen Ceecee, Drury Lane Theatre), and Evita (Eva Peron, Westport County Playhouse). She has also been seen on NBC-TV's "Chicago PD."

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Friday, February 10 at 9:30 PM

JOE PINO QUARTET

The Joe Pino Quintet is a high-energy straight ahead jazz quintet, featuring the group's original compositions and many Bebop classics. Pino is a New York City-based trumpeter who has performed at some of the most elite jazz venues in the city, including the Blue Note, Club Bohemia, Jazz at Kitano, Swing 46 and The Supper Club. His extensive performance career has led him playing with the national Broadway tour of Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway, Elf the Musical at Madison Square Garden, and with the multi Grammy-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage at Central Park Summer Stage.

Thursday, March 2 at 7:00 PM

IZZE STEIN - "The Soul of Amy Winehouse"

*Livestream Available*

New York R&B/Jazz singer Izze Stein commemorates the legacy of one of her greatest influences, Amy Winehouse, in a cabaret-style show featuring Amy's most memorable songs. Joined by a band comprising some of NYC's best jazz musicians, Izze will cover the full range of Amy's songbook, from her comedic contemporary standards to her driving 50s-inspired ballads, and will share lesser known moments and stories about the late singer's life. After studying Musical Theatre at the University of Michigan, Izze moved to New York and began singing at venues throughout the city, including Birdland, the Flatiron Room, Mezzrow, Smalls, and the Apollo Theater as a part of its historic Amateur Night. Just as Amy did, Izze writes her own music; she is currently working on her first original concept album.

Saturday, March 4 at 7:00 PM

LAUREN DAVIDSON

Singer/songwriter and Urban Country recording artist Lauren Davidson has been called "a smooth as silk combination of Lady Antebellum and Kelsea Ballerini, gently mingled with her own powerhouse gusto" by American Songwriter. Davidson is unconventional, inimitable, and unmissable, blending New York City vibes with the rich tones of Contemporary Country. She has made countless radio appearances, played shows with Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, and this year performed at Madison Square Garden as part of PBR's "Unleash the Beast" tour. Davidson created "Urban Country Jam," which presents country music mini-festivals in major cities.

Friday, March 10 - Friday, April 14 - Friday, May 12 - Shows at 7:00 PM

Marieann Meringolo

Three Different Dates! Three Different Shows! Three Different Special Guests!

The award-winning songstress returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with a monthly residency titled "A Lot of Livin' to Do!" After a year on the road performing for sold-out crowds in Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond, Marieann will present a different show each night at the venue with special guests from the Broadway and Cabaret worlds to be announced soon.

The show, directed by WILL NUNZIATA, features music selections ranging from Broadway and American Songbook to pop and original works. Meringolo will be joined by Musical Director) Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums.

Monday, March 13 at 7:00 PM

Amy Spanger AND FRIENDS

See Broadway powerhouse Amy Spanger in a one-night-only concert where she will belt her actual face off. This Drama Desk-nominated Broadway Baby will sing songs from her celebrated career so far, including beloved tunes by Jonathan Larson, Cole Porter, Kander & Ebb, and more. Her special guests are the brilliant Broadway veteran Brian Shepard (who also happens to be her husband), and a few other talented friends from Broadway and beyond.

Thursday, March 16 and Sunday, April 30 at 7:00 PM

WENDY SCHERL - "The Sweetness and the Sorrow: Songs of Marvin Hamlisch"

Conceived with her two main collaborators, director Barry Kleinbort and musical director, Christopher Denny, Ms. Scherl takes a vocal joyride through the catalogue of Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winning composer Marvin Hamlisch, offering new takes on standards and rarities culled from his numerous Broadway shows, film scores and early pop songs. Wendy's far-reaching program includes classics like "The Way We Were" and "What I Did for Love" along-side little known gems like "Sweet Alibis" and "Two Boys" (which Hamlisch wrote with the late Peter Allen). Wendy's critically acclaimed debut album, You'll See (Harbinger Records) earned her the 2020 MAC Award for "Recording of the Year" and was named Top 10 Female Vocalist CD for 2019 by Cadence Magazine.

Sunday, March 19 at 7:00 PM

Jeremiah Johnson

2022 Blues Music Award Nominee

Jeremiah Johnson is a 2022 Blues Music Award nominee, with six top 10 Billboard Blues charting releases and a Ruf Records recording artist. Johnson's four-piece band has packed full of talent; with dueling guitars, dynamic keys, thunderous bass, soul-pounding drums and three-part harmonies! If you like roots, blues and rock n roll, with some southern flavors, you are going to love this show!

Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM

Billy Recce

Join Billboard-charting and two-time MAC Award-winning songwriter Billy Recce (Little Black Book, A Musical About Star Wars) and a cohort of surprise guests from Broadway and Beyond in a boozy, low-key evening of new music, old favorites and unabashed, unplugged queer chaos. Hailed by Broadway Radio as "the most promising songwriter I've heard in a long, long, long, time," this 2022 Jonathan Larson Grant finalist's Chelsea Table + Stage debut will introduce you to his outlandish style of musical storytelling and his singular gaggle of peers performing a set of musical theatre songs built to go down well with an Espresso Martini or two. The evening is directed by Yoni Weiss.