Drag Royalty Kiki Ball-Change & Castrata Team Up For A Duo Cabaret AN OCTAVE APART

For years, Castrata and Kiki Ball-Change (Drag Me to Dinner, The Wendy Williams Show) have performed weekly bar shows and solo cabarets, but now they're joining forces on the cabaret stage to bring audiences an all-new duo cabaret, AN OCTAVE APART.

AN OCTAVE APART will take place at The Green Room 42 in YOTEL on Thursday, April 11th at 7PM. Tickets are available at the link below and start at $21.75.

KIKI BALL-CHANGE is a boisterous, bawdy broad with all the pizzazz you'd expect from a Broadway show with an off-off-Broadway budget. Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, Kiki has proven herself to be a natural-born entertainer, boasting over two decades of musical theatre training and more than five years of professional drag experience. Her magnetic stage presence and captivating performances have earned her widespread acclaim from the largest of stages, to the smallest of screens. Known for her quick-witted humor and irresistible charm, Kiki's shows keep audiences coming back for more. With a knack for creating and lipsyncing to unique mixes, she seamlessly blends comedy, storytelling, and perfectly matched music, for an unforgettable performance. Throughout her half-a-decade-long drag career, Kiki's had the pleasure of collaborating with renowned actors, comedians, and fellow drag performers. She has performed in clubs across the country, worked with and represented national brands, and delighted audiences around the world on multiple television appearances.

CASTRATA is the Drag Chanteuse of NYC. This star on the rise is taking what it means to be a drag singer to the next level with her unique voice and glamour to match. She has a soprano range that shakes the rafters. Her cabaret series MUSE has taken NYC by storm. Broadway World says this about the show: "Castrata's look was fierce, their moves were fabulous, and every single note sung was flawless. It was seventy-five minutes of rock concert ferocity, truly unbelievable, which is why the completely standing-room-only, at-capacity venue was a roaring crowd of pandemonium. Castrata IS the next drag superstar, and clubs and promoters around the country and the globe need to be reaching out to them for bookings, with expediency and immediacy."

Audiences can currently catch Kiki and Castrata together every Tuesday at Pieces Bar for their weekly show TWO STUPID QUEENS at 9PM EST.