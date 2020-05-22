Don't Tell Mama Piano Bar Stars To Give Back In Live Virtual Cabaret

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Get ready for a virtual cabaret extravaganza! It's an epic evening of song brought to you by the talents of Don't Tell Mama, a New York piano bar mainstay.

The cabaret will be streamed live Wednesday May 27th, 7pm EST on Mama's Facebook Page.

The event is dedicated with love to the incredibly generous donors of the Support Don't Tell Mama's Staff GoFundMe. Due to COVID 19, Don't Tell Mama had to shut its doors until further notice. This fund supports nearly 50 servers, bartenders, technicians, hosts, and kitchen staff who now find themselves struggling. The fund is half way to its goal and still accepting donations!

The live cabaret event will feature killer performances by 30 singers and musicians, including Mac and Bistro Award winners and Broadway performers.

The lineup includes Elaine Brier, Michelle Dowdy, Michael Isaacs, Paul Scott Pilcz, Anna Anderson, Chloe Solan, Nate Buccieri, Joseph Regan, Patrick DeGennaro, Alison Nusbaum, Brian Kalinowski, Laura Pavles, John Satrom, Tommy J. Dose, Joseph Redd, Randy Lester, Will TN Hall, Ilana Gabrielle, Joshua J. Bennett, Tara Martinez, Clare Cooper, Kenny Kruper, Patrick "Paddy on the Piano" Connolly, Yasuhiko Fukuoka, Jordan Wolfe, Dan Rosales aka Castrata, Chase Slovak, Gerry Dieffenbach.

Watch the show here! https://www.facebook.com/donttellmamanyc/

GoFundMe - Support Don't Tell Mama's Staff: http://gf.me/u/xszt2t

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You