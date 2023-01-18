Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dean Tyler K to Present JOURNEY TO BEING ALONE at The Green Room 42 in March

The concert will feature performances by Daniel J Maldonado (& Juliet), Kevin Bernard (Groundhog Day, Billy Elliot), Mariah Lotz, and more.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Alone, a new musical by Dean Tyler K debuted in concert at 54 Below to a sold-out crowd in June 2022 with an encore performance in July. Since then, Dean has been hard at work writing and revising the show. In Journey to Being Alone, hear the songs you loved from Alone along with some new additions and other original music by Dean Tyler K, as you explore the writing process through Dean's eyes. Performed by New York's greatest new talent, join us at The Green Room 42 for a night of creativity that you won't want to miss!

The concert will include performances by Chloe Cahill (TV: Platinum Dreams), Christian Musto (Off-Broadway: Pip's Island, National Tours: Curious George, The Lightning Thief), Copeland Lewis (Alone, a new musical), Daniel J Maldonado (Broadway: & Juliet, Off-Broadway: The Streets of New York), Dante Pereto (Music: PARP), Dean Tyler K (Alone, a new musical), Eddie Tamanini (Music: EĐĐIE, Nothing But a Nightmare), Etta Grover (Alone, a new musical), Katriana Koppe (Alone, a new musical), Kevin Bernard (Broadway: Groundhog Day, Billy Elliot, Curtains), Logan Kelley (Alone, a new musical), Mariah Lotz (National Tour: Once, NY: A Transparent Musical, Skin), Madeline Kunkowski (National Tour: Dog Man: The Musical), Rianna Carriere (Alone, a new musical), Sarah Grace Ford (Alone, a new musical), Sarah Vishnev (NY: Dear Mom, I'm Gay!), Spencer Petro (Alone, a new musical, Shooting Star), and Virginia Alonso-Luis (Alone, a new musical).

Tickets are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219606®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthegreenroom42.venuetix.com%2Fshow%2Fdetails%2FwAf0KS0xjCUqnuAuWelm%2F1678156200000?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

All music was written by Dean Tyler K. (deantylerk.com)

Produced by Lines in the Sky, a new production company that only nurtures original works. An accessible home for young dreamers to nurture their craft. Learn more about their mission at linessky.com.




