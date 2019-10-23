Dawn Derow Reprises THE HOUSE THAT BUILT ME At The Laurie Beechman Theatre

After two acclaimed performances this past June at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Dawn Derowbrings back The House That Built Me to The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Sunday, October27th at 1:00 pm and Thursday, November 14that 7:00 pm. Directed by multiple MAC Award- winning director Jeff Harnar, the show features musical direction by Matt Baker with Peter Calo on guitar and Steve Doyle on bass.

The show is inspired by her father's vast record collection, which the singer heard from her formative years through teenhood. Derow weaves a story of how the songs she grew up listening to inspired her and helped her blossom into the multi-faceted performer she is today. Derow's set includes include classic pop hits and Broadway show tunes from legendary performers such as Judy Collins; Jacques Brel; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; and a young Rosemary Clooney, as well as by contemporary artists P!nk, and Miranda Lambert.

In 2016, Derow revisited her operatic roots and took home a 2016 Bistro Award as "Outstanding Vocalist" for LEGIT: A Classical Cabaret. Then in 2017 and 2018, she explored the hit music of the "Greatest Generation" period with her MAC Award-winning ("Best Female Vocalist") My Ship: Songs from 1941, for which she was also nominated for BroadwayWorld.com Cabaret Awards for "Best Show" and "Best Vocalist." Since 2008, she has presented eight different shows, including Music 4 Two (with award-winning guitarist Sean Harkness), which earned a MAC nomination for "Best CD Recording." Her 2015 duo show, Revolution (with Kathleen France), won a MAC Award for "Best Revue."

The House That Built Me plays on Sunday, October 27th at 1:00pm and Thursday, November 14th at 7:00pm. There is a $20 Food/Drink Minimum. Reservations at WestBankCafe.com or by calling 212-695-6909.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located in the West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd St., NYC





