David Sabella Will Bring 'The Razzle Dazzle Of Chicago' at 54 Below

David Sabella, original co-star of CHICAGO, the Musical, returns to 54 Below with his critically acclaimed show, "The Razzle Dazzle of CHICAGO," celebrating John Kander and Fred Ebb, and Broadway's longest running American musical with a special behind-the-scenes look at the show's creation and his personal history with it, and since leaving the show.

David Sabella, best known for his years on Broadway in the musical CHICAGO, is also an award-winning actor, and an internationally recognized classical singer whom Luciano Pavarotti deemed "Excellent, not good, excellent!" In addition to originating the co-starring role of "Mary Sunshine" in the 1996 revival of CHICAGO with Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, Joel Grey, James Naughton and Marcia Lewis, Sabella starred as Julian Eltinge in Jules, and as Phillie in The Phillie Trilogy, by Doug DeVita, for which he won an "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play" award from the Fresh Fruit Festival. As a voiceover artist Sabella has starred in several network television cartoon series, including Peter Pan and the Pirates for FOX and Teacher's Pet for Disney.

As a classical singer, Sabella was integral in the formation of the "American tradition" of countertenor voice in the mid 1990's. Along with colleagues David Daniels, Brian Asawa, and Mark Crayton, Sabella is credited as one of the originators of the "American sound," and the only one at the time working in the popular music genres of Broadway, Pop, and Great American Songbook. He went on to star in the title role of Giulio Cesare (Virginia Opera, available on Koch International Label), L'incoronazione di Poppea (Utah opera), and Die Fledermaus (Lincoln Center), and appeared numerous times at both Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center as a principal soloist in such works as the Bach B-Minor Mass, Handel's Messiah, and Peter Schickele's comical Three Bargain-Counter Tenors. In his early career he won several prestigious voice competitions including The New York Oratorio Society Competition at Carnegie Hall, and The Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition, where Maestro Pavarotti declared him to be "Excellent... not good, Excellent!"