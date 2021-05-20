David LaMarr & Darnell White Arrive at Don't Tell Mama on May 28th with FULLY VACCINATED

David LaMarr & Darnell White bring their two-man show FULLY VACCINATED to Don't Tell Mama next week, and though it had, previously, been Mr. LaMarr's intention to have his first New York City club act be a solo show, love has led the way straight into a duo act starring two people in love. The real-life couple has been an inspiration to the community throughout the pandemic and show business shutdown as Mr. LaMarr has continually lifted his beau into the light by sharing White's music on social media, as well as the stories of Darnell's heroic sidewalk entertaining for struggling eateries during the economic crisis. Mr. White, for his part, has championed his partner's tenacity and activism as LaMarr leads the charge for equality in show business, be it racial, salary, orientation or gender. The twosome have really come to stand for something in the club and concert community, and their first show together seals the deal on their status as an industry couple.

The show FULLY VACCINATED will situate Darnell at the keys, where he is most comfortable, and David at the mic, where he shines brightly, but LaMarr is the first to point out that, for him, the focus is right on Darnell: "It's showcasing Darnell's work during the pandemic. And a few fun things just to tap your toes to." Aside from his sidewalk work outside of the sadly lost Hourglass Tavern, Fully Vaccinated will touch on White's CD VOLUME ONE: ALL THE FEELS, recorded and released during the shutdown, to great acclaim.

Says Mr. LaMarr: "Three years ago I met a man named Darnell White : a singer, a songwriter, a true jazz musician who was classically trained at Julliard. I first heard his music on his Instagram page & I knew we had to work together. The pandemic hit us all pretty hard but it also brought he & I closer together. With all the time we've had to spend at home, we've been able to focus our creative energy on writing a musical. Darnell is a gay Black man in his 50's, a veteran who was born & raised in Harlem - I am a gay Black Mexican man in his 30's who was born & raised in Los Angeles. Both of us live with HIV but we each have our own unique perspective. Both of us are well versed in many styles & genres as we both believe music should always be approached first from a place of pure expression. R&B & Pop infusion vibes of a coming of age tale young Black queer children can connect with. We want to share that perspective with the world. 2020 inspired us to be bold. NOW is the time to CREATE and tell the stories WE want to tell."

Per the Don't Tell Mama website: David & Darnell are officially FULLY VACCINATED ...but now what? Do they just go back to pre-COVID normal? Or is there a new normal? A lot has happened since May of 2020. Join them for an evening of original music & witty banter as they revisit & reflect on the past year. The CDC recommends bringing a mask & a friend!

David LaMarr and Darnell White FULLY VACCINATED will play Don't Tell Mama on May 28 and 29 at 7 pm EST. For reservations click HERE.

Bios:

David LaMarr is originally from Los Angeles & now lives in NYC. National Tour: JERSEY BOYS (Berry Belson and others). Regional: nominated for an LA OVATION award for his portrayal of James "Thunder" Early in DREAMGIRLS directed by Broadway's Robert Longbottom; the world premiere of SOUL: THE STAX MUSICAL (Booker T. Jones) at Baltimore Center Stage directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah & choreographed by Chase Brock; a new musical called A SIGN OF THE TIMES at Delaware Theatre Company directed by Gabriel Barre & choreographed by Joanne Hunter; the US professional world premiere of Disney's MULAN (Mushu) & the US regional premiere of Disney's LITTLE MERMAID (Sebastian) at Tuacahn Amphitheatre; AIN'T MISBEHAVIN (Andre) and SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE (Ken) - Birch North Park Theatre in San Diego; HAIRSPRAY (Seaweed) in Northern California - Sierra Rep; HAIR (LADCC / Ovation Nominated, Garland Award) and the professional premiere of THE GIRL, GROUCH & GOAT (Garland Award) both with The Chance Theater in Anaheim Hills. Other credits: Universal Studios Japan, Carnival Cruise Lines, Princess Cruises and Disney Cruise Lines - world premiere cast of Disney's VILLAINS TONIGHT! (originating the roles of Dr. Facilier / Jafar).



A native of the historical neighborhood of Harlem in New York City, Darnell White is a graduate LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and The Julliard School. A noted staple in New York City's music scene, Darnell has developed a pristine reputation as a performer, composer, and musical director. As an MD he has collaborated with a number of noted artists including Melba Moore, Brian McKnight, Blaine Krauss, Amma Ossei, Willis White, Angela Birchett, David LaMarr, Carlton Jumel Smith and many more! Both as a performer and resident artist, Darnell's graced the stages of New York's major venues including 54 Below, The iridium, Birdland, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Smokey Joe's cafe, and Sid Golds to name a few. Darnell recently served as Musical Director for the off-Broadway show Revelation The Musical as well as the film adaptation of Gospel at Colonus (premiering November 2020). He is currently the MD for a few churches in the New York area and the chorusmaster for Trilogy: An Opera Company in Newark, NJ! Both as a vocalist & instrumentalist, Darnell is well versed in many genres as he believes music should always be approached first from a place of pure expression. It is indeed the desire to share his expressions through the gift of music that have left no style or genre outside his reach. Darnell is highly recognized as one of New York City's top vocal coaches and is always accepting new talent into his studio.