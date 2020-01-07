David Hernandez Comes to the Green Room 42

David Hernandez, 12th place finalist on the original Fox American Idol, returns to New York City for a one night only concert at The Green Room 42 on Friday January 12 at 9:30 PM., produced by RJ Productions.

The concert artist will present Broadway & Beyond, with musical direction by Brian Nash, featuring a full band.

American Idol finalist, Effie Passaro, Broadway's Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance) and nightlife icon Julia Von Cartier will join Hernandez as special guests.

Hernandez debuts his brand new concert at The Green Room 42 prior to taking the show to various cities across the country. The evening celebrates David's love of Broadway and will include iconic hits from Wicked, The Color Purple and other classics, as well as standards, pop covers and original tunes penned by Hernandez.

David made his mark on American Idol, winning week after week. With his soaring voice, sultry smile and handsome looks, David has toured the world, performed at President Barack Obama's inauguration, and devoted his time to important organizations like the Human Rights Campaign.

Most recently, David was able to make his way to the Middle East and perform for our service men and women on a USO tour, one of his most humbling experiences to date.

The concert evening will also premier the new duet single by Hernsndez and Passaro, "What I See" which will be released January 21 on all platforms.

Tickets and information can be found at https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/u5U7NK13crgUvzBhEBmW/1578709800000





