Apr. 16, 2019  

Daryl Sherman Returns To Birdland Tonight For Two Sets Of SPRING FEVER

Singer- pianist Daryl Sherman returns to Birdland Theater on Tuesday, April 16th with Spring Fever at 7:00 PM and 9:45 PM, with Boots Maleson on bass and special guest, trombonist Art Baron, who played with Duke Ellington in his last orchestra. The show includes songs from Sherman's CD, Lost In A Crowded Place. with samplings of Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald and some Sherman originals.

Sherman possess a full range of American popular song repertoire, with the versatility of artists such as the late Barbara Carroll. Uniquely her own, however, she is also a composer and leader as well as a jazz pianist and singer. She's as easily at home with Noel Coward as she is with Fats Waller or a comedic turn on the keys.

Sherman has long been a staple in major jazz venues in New York City and beyond.

Birdland is located at 315 W 44th St, New York, NY, 212-581-3080



