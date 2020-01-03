Darrian Ford to Celebrate The Birthday Of The Iconic Singer Sam Cooke In A One Night Only Event At The Cutting Room

Multi-talented artist Darrian Ford brings his celebration of the singer Sam Cooke to The Cutting Room for an exciting one-night only experience. Ford, along with the amazing horns of Brass Illusion, will bring Cooke's unparalleled mastery of Gospel, Pop, Jazz and Blues to life in THE COOKE BOOK: THE MUSIC OF Sam Cooke on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, on what would have been Cooke's 89th birthday. Tickets for the performance are $35 and can be purchase online at www.thecuttingroomnyc.com, by calling 212.691.1900, or in person at The Cutting Room, 44 E. 32nd Street in New York City, one hour before the show. Doors will open at 7:30 pm with an 8:30 pm showtime.

THE COOKE BOOK: THE MUSIC OF Sam Cooke is not a musical theater piece, nor is it a concert. It is an entertainment experience that traces Cooke's music from the singer's Gospel roots to his all too brief career as an international Pop sensation. The show has received critical acclaim across the country and has created a new generation of fans for the singer. The Cutting Room engagement marks the return of the show to New York City since its earliest days of development back in 2006.

"The catchy melodies, naturally human lyrics and honesty make his music approachable to everyone," Ford said on what makes Cooke's music so enduring.

The idea to develop a stage show about Cooke was nurtured when Ford was doing a workshop of a new musical centered on the music of the late 40's, 50's and 60's. Crooners such as Nat King Cole, tight harmony groups like The Mills Brothers, and Sam Cooke were among Ford's research subjects.

"I grew up listening to Sam's Pop hits but when I discovered his Jazz interpretations during the course of my research, I was impacted by the fact that this was the same guy who sang "Cupid" and "Twistin," Ford said. I thought his range of artistic offerings, not to mention his business accomplishments, were compelling and deserve exhibition."

The upcoming engagement of THE COOKE BOOK at The Cutting Room will be the biggest version of the show yet, showcasing a company of 10 (ten) musicians and singers. Additionally, public television will film the performance for broadcast and a live album will be recorded and released in the Spring of 2020.

Considered "the freshest in vocal jazz," Darrian Ford is a Chicago native and a true triple-threat. He released his debut album NEW STANDARDS in the Spring of 2018. It charted #1 on Debut Jazz Albums on the NACC (North American College and Community Radio Chart/ naccchart.com), and finished the year at #11 on the Vibe UK Top 20 Jazz Albums for 2018. He began his career as a dance prodigy, eventually performing with internationally renowned companies such as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Donald Byrd/The Group. He made his Broadway debut in Rodgers and Hammerstein's STATE FAIR and went on to perform with the first national tours of THE COLOR PURPLE, SMOKEY JOE'S CAFÉ, and THE WHO's TOMMY. He also co-starred as Fayard Nicholas of the legendary dance duo the Nicholas Brothers in HBO's INTRODUCING Dorothy Dandridge with Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry in the title role.

Brass Illusion is a musical powerhouse based in the New York/New Jersey area, playing the timeless Rock & Roll of great horn bands including Chicago and Blood, Sweat & Tears.

For more information about Darrian Ford, THE COOKE BOOK: THE MUSIC OF Sam Cooke, and Ford's debut album NEW STANDARDS (available on iTunes, Amazon, Google Music and CDBaby), visit www.darrianford.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You