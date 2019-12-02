Danny Marin Is MEDIOCRE AT BEST At The Green Room 42

Two-Time BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nominee, Best Show 2019 & Best Musical Director Returns to The GR42!

Danny Marin brings his hit show back to The Green Room 42 and

!" The evening can best be described as "Thanksgiving dinner with your freshly bra-less nana who eventually lands the joke." Prepare to go on a sloppy AF musical rabbit hole while Danny gives you insight on his upbringing, relationships and being an assistant to the stars. Danny Marin is ready to bring 'Petty Mayonnaise' back in full force.

proves that he truly is "mediocre at best

Danny Marin in "Mediocre at Best" plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Ave - 4th Floor inside YOTEL) on February 4th at 7pm. There is a $20-$40 cover charge and no food/beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com

Danny Marin is a native of Southern California performing in New York City. His solo cabaret debut at Feinstein's/ 54 Below, featuring Jay Armstrong Johnson (ABC's Quantico, On The Town, Hair), was met with rave reviews which lead him to a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nomination! He was recently seen as "James" in HBO's Mrs. Fletcher, Bravo TV's The Real Housewives of New York and on stage in Off-Broadway's Naked Boys Singing! Favorite credits include: West Side Story (The Chance Theatre), RENT (Baruch Theatre), Guys & Dolls (The Norris), Chicago (Torrance Theatre Co.), and the premiere LAB of Lives on the Edge: A New Musical based on Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" album. At the age of 23, he founded his company Daniel Alexander Co. "A Broadway Assistant Agency" and now works with some of Broadway's biggest names! www.itsdannymarin.com





