Danny Marin And More Will Mourn Panic! At The Disco With New Show At Green Room 42

Danny Marin (Drunk Musicals) is back at The Green Room 42 and is in deep mourning. On January 24, 2023, Brendon Urie announced Panic! At The Disco is over! The group's last remaining original member is turning attention toward family life and, while we respect his wishes, we hate that for us.

Celebrate the life of the prolific emo/pop-punk band and mourning the loss of every concert we'll never get to hear "Into The Unknown" ever again.

Services begin on April 29th at 7:00pm and dress code is "Panic! At The Funeral" chic. Be there or grieve alone like a lame-o. Your choice.



Written and performed by Danny Marin, with direction Jason Aguirre, and musical direction by Rodney Bush. Featuring Allison Griffith, Amy Marik, and Tuan Malinowski.

Danny Marin in "DEATH OF A BACHELOR" plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Ave - 4th Floor inside YOTEL) on April 29th at 7pm. There is a $20-$40 cover charge and no food/beverage minimum. Tickets, live stream information and more are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearly), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.

The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Ave - 4th Floor inside YOTEL)

www.thegreenroom42.com.