Daniel Quadrino, Analise Scarpaci & More to Star in 54 SINGS OLIVIA RODRIGO

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings Olivia Rodrigo on January 9th at 9:45pm. After two sold out shows, 54 Sings Olivia Rodrigo is returning to celebrate the music of Grammy-nominated Olivia Rodrigo. From the popular Disney+ show "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'', to hits like "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u," Rodrigo has captured hearts and earned her place at the top of the charts across the globe. Bring your face stickers and best friends and come channel your inner teen angst to celebrate Olivia's music with us!

Featuring: Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubfire), John Cardoza (Jagged Little Pill), Deanna Guilietti (Influencer, Jersey Boys National Tour), Sam Gravitte (Wicked), Tyler Conroy (54 Sings Taylor Swift, Broadway Baes, Singer-Songwriter), Erin Engleman (TikTok Creator), JJ Niemann (The Book of Mormon), Alyssa Wray ("American Idol") , Natalie Jane ("American Idol" Season 18, Tyler Capa & Friends), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls National Tour), Chris Medlin (Diana, Mean Girls), Kyra Kennedy (Mystic Pizza Musical, Waitress National Tour), Mariah Lyttle (The Color Purple), Allison Winkel , and Jenn Lancaster (54 Sings Olivia Rodrigo).

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz

Music Direction by Drew Wutke

Music Assistance by Chloe Geller

54 Sings Olivia Rodrigo plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 9th at 9:45pm. There is a $35-75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.