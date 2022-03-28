DARNELL WHITE: LYRICS AND MUSIC Will Play Joe's Pub March 29th at 9:30 pm

A Musical Director of the cabaret and concert industry, Darnell White has had a growing popularity over the last few years, particularly during a period of time when he put himself out there by performing on Restaurant Row during the outdoor dining time of the pandemic. White, who has many clients within the industry, is a singer-songwriter of note whose music has been well-received on YouTube, and tomorrow night he will make his Joe's Pub debut in a solo show designed to put his words and music in the center spot.

Lyrics and Music is a show of original songs that explores the secrets of one man's soul through song and one man's life through music.



A native of the historical neighborhood of Harlem in New York City, Darnell White is a graduate of LaGuardia High School of Music and Art, and The Juilliard School. A noted staple in New York City's music scene, Darnell has developed a pristine reputation as a performer, composer, and musical director. As an MD he has collaborated with a number of noted artists including Melba Moore, Brian McKnight, Blaine Krauss, Amma Ossei, Willis White, Angela Birchett, David LaMarr, Carlton Jumel Smith, and many more!

A request for information on the program received a message from Mr. White clarifying that the evening is him "telling some life stories and singing some of my original songs - some new, some heard in (my) last performances. There will be some solo moments from background singers, some solo piano tunes, and some stories that will hopefully make folks laugh and/or cry. It's my first time at Joe's Pub and my first time doing a show where I share more than just my songs."



Both as a performer and resident artist, Darnell's graced the stages of New York's major venues including 54 Below, The Iridium, Birdland, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and Sid Gold's to name a few. Darnell recently served as Musical Director for the off-Broadway show Revelation The Musical as well as the film adaptation of Gospel at Colonus. He is currently the MD for a few churches in the New York area and the chorusmaster for Trilogy: An Opera Company in Newark, NJ. Both as a vocalist & instrumentalist, Darnell is well versed in many genres as he believes music should always be approached first from a place of pure expression. It is indeed the desire to share his expressions through the gift of music that have left no style or genre outside his reach. Darnell is highly recognized as one of New York City's top vocal coaches and is always accepting new talent into his studio.

Darnell White: Lyrics and Music will play Joe's Pub March 29th at 9:30 pm. Admission is $30, with a $12. food/drink minimum per person. Last minute tickets can be obtained at the box office. Joe's pub requires proof of vaccination and requests the wearing of masks when moving about the club.

