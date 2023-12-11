Crystal Cimaglia Sings Celine Dion at 54 Below in January

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Crystal Cimaglia in Crystal Cimaglia Sings Celine Dion on January 10, 2024 at 9:30pm.

Crystal Cimaglia makes her anticipated return to 54 Below with an electric celebration of the best-selling female artist of all time - Celine Dion! Crystal Cimaglia is one of the most sought-after Celine Dion tributes in the world. She has taken her acclaimed show to 5 continents, performing in prestigious theaters and on award-winning luxury cruise lines and yachts worldwide. Backed by her sensational live band, this epic concert experience features the diva's iconic hits such as “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now,” “All By Myself,” “Because You Loved Me,” “My Heart Will Go On,” and many more!

Crystal Cimaglia delivers the most spectacular homage to the incredible vocal acrobatics that made Celine Dion a star. Dion’s repertoire is some of the most challenging music for a vocalist to perform live, and Crystal takes no shortcuts in her show. This fun-packed, high-energy concert takes you on an exhilarating ride through Celine Dion’s music, as if you were sat watching the queen of the power ballad herself.

Crystal Cimaglia in Crystal Cimaglia Sings Celine Dion plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 10, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees.) Premiums are $60 ($67.50 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT CRYSTAL CIMAGLIA

Crystal Cimaglia is a dynamic vocal powerhouse hailing from the entertainment centre of the world- New York.

Known for her striking stage presence, effervescent personality, and timeless aesthetic, Crystal truly sparkles on stage.

Crystal began her career performing for The Walt Disney Company, portraying their world-famous characters in their lavish stage productions in the United States, Asia, and on Disney Cruise Line. She continued her career at sea as a production vocalist for Celebrity Cruises for two years before making her return to NYC and taking the city by storm, performing in some of The Big Apple’s most praised vocal groups and bands. She was the front woman for The World’s Best Eighties Band: Jessie’s Girl where she regularly performed high-energy rock concerts to crowds of thousands at venues such as the iconic Le Poisson Rouge in the West Village. Crystal also had the great honor of joining the nation’s most beloved vocal trio - The American Bombshells, where she provided entertainment and support for heroes all over the United States. She also had the great privilege to perform her one-woman show at the legendary Broadway cabaret venue, 54 Below, on multiple occasions.

Crystal’s love and adoration for Celine Dion began as a child in the 90s, idolizing Celine’s powerful vocals and incredible stage presence. In 2018, the director of The American Bombshells suggested to Crystal that she should create a tribute to Celine (based on their vocal likeness), and although hesitant at first, it planted a seed that has since flourished to performances all over the globe. Today, Crystal is still inspired not only by Celine’s vocal talents and superstar stagecraft, but by her incredible warmth, kindness, and genuine passion for her fans and music.

Crystal Cimaglia has even caught the attention of the legendary Grammy-award winning producer, songwriter and arranger responsible for Celine’s global success- David Foster. Whilst at his concert in December of 2022, Crystal was selected to sing with Foster and his band, ending with a thunderous applause from the audience and the “Hitman" himself asking Crystal for her contact details.

Crystal has released two singles accompanied and produced by Celine Dion’s phenomenal guitarist, Kaven Girouard. Girouard has performed hundreds of shows with Celine since 2015, sharing many moments rocking out on stage with the queen herself.

Crystal is constantly inspired by Celine and is committed to providing the most authentic tribute show in the world.