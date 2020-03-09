Cortés Alexander Will Bring WELCOME TO THE 60's to Vibrato Grill Jazz

Cortés Alexander, the charming, highly popular, multifaceted musical artist and Broadway performer is pleased to bring his new show "WELCOME TO THE 60's" to Herb Alpert's premier venue, Vibrato Grill Jazz on Tuesday, March 24th.

Cortés most recently (Liza's at the Palace, Tony Award Best Special Event), with Melissa Bailey, ("Twin Peaks", "Schooled"), and Marissa Roberts, ("Undateable"), his Swell Girls in tow, takes you back to the 60's where everything was outta sight, groovy and cool. With his swing'in band led by the righteous David Arana (Engelbert Humperdinck), Cortés will once again entertain the assembled with songs and stories from his first 10 years on the planet or the dawning of the age of Aquarius!

Cortés recently completed a residency at Upstairs at Vitello's in Los Angeles and has packed houses and sold out shows at popular cabaret and concert venues across the U.S., ranging from Los Angeles' Federal Bar, The Coterie at the Hollywood Renaissance Hotel to Chicago's Davenports and New York's famous Birdland.

Cortés Alexander's WELCOME TO THE 60's show will begin at 8:00 p.m. at Vibrato Grill Jazz, 2930 Beverly Glen Circle, Los Angeles, 90077

Tickets for the show are $25 with a $35 per person food or drink minimum. Tickets are available at www.vibratogrilljazz.com or by calling (310) 474-9400.

For more information about Cortés Alexander, please visit www.cortesalexander.com





