Corinna Sowers Adler Returns to the Laurie Beechman Theatre

One of the most gorgeous voices in New York belongs to the five time Tony Award nominee for Excellence in Theatre Education, Corinna Sowers Adler, who returns to the Laurie Beechman Theatre in her acclaimed show Second Stories on Saturday, October 26 at 2pm.

Corinna is a multi-award nominee including being a five time Tony Award nominee for Excellence in Theatre Education. SECOND STORIES follows the journeys of fascinating and diverse powerful women, Corinna performs songs that confront situations of love, lust, despair and empowerment. Filled with memorable songs by Stephen Schwartz, Brandi Carlile, Jeanine Tesori, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Bobbie Gentry, and others, singer/actress Corinna Sowers Adler will mesmerize and delight while packing an emotional punch. SECOND STORIES is a show you will not want to miss!

Ms. Sowers Adler will be joined on stage by Jimmy Horan on piano, Ralph Notaro on guitar, Michael Advensky on drums and Christian Fabian on bass. SECOND STORIED will also feature Nicholas Adler, Mark Szep and Elizabeth Nucci as backup singers.

Tickets are $20 and there is a $20 food and drink minimum per person. The Laurie Beechman Theatre boasts a full kitchen and bar. Opened in 1983, the Laurie Beechman Theatre named a young Lewis Black as playwright-in-residence; Howard Stern aired his third-annual live birthday broadcast from the theater; and the restaurant's regulars included Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller and Bruce Willis, among others. Joan Rivers performed her final performance at the theater in 2014.

The Laurie Beechman Theater is located at 407 West 42nd Street, New York City. For more information or for tickets, please visit www.nicoristudios.com

Photo Credit: Lawrence Sumulong





