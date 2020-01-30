Connect With Live Music With PIANO BAR LIVE! at Brandy's Piano Bar

PIANO BAR LIVE! is lighting up screens worldwide from Brandy's Piano Bar, Monday nights at 7pm. The Piano Bar is that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create as we connect with live music. If you can't be in our live studio audience, you can watch PIANO BAR LIVE! produced by ScoBar Entertainment, streaming at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive to chat on Facebook with old friends and new, as we all watch together.

Joining Piano Bar Maestro, Michael McAssey at the keys, with co-host "singer/slinger" Bobby Belfry, is a veritable Who's Who of Piano Bar, Cabaret and Broadway! PIANO BAR LIVE! is an interactive, live-streaming Piano Bar experience.

Guests for February 3rd include Phyllis Pastore, Warren Schein, Rick Crom and Megan Dwinell.

PHYLLIS PASTORE made her mark on the New York cabaret scene as soon as she arrived in New York in 1988. A Bistro Award-winner & MAC Award-nominee, Phyllis was a staple on the stages of Don't Tell Mama, the legendary 88's Cabaret & Piano Bar, Upstairs at the Downstairs and One If By Land, Two If By Sea, among others. Phyllis was the first cabaret performer to be invited to sing at the acclaimed Wexford Opera Festival fringe in Wexford, Ireland and has been seen on stages in St. Thomas, London, Hamburg, Frankfurt and Munich. Phyllis has shared the stage with such legends as Barbara Cook, Michael Feinstein, Steve Ross and Petula Clark. In 1993, Phyllis accepted a job in a small cabaret/piano bar called Montparnasse, located on Mykonos, one of Greece's most beautiful islands. It was a match made in heaven and this one month gig turned into an annual event, this year marking her 21st season performing in this world-renowned club. She has received critical acclaim from BackStage, The NY Post, Conde Nast Travelerand Fodor's Travel Guide. In recent years, Phyllis has been the lead singer with JT Wildman Jazz Band, an 8-piece Dixieland ensemble performing at "Superfine" in the Dumbo area of Brooklyn. This past year marks the beginning of Phyllis as a songwriter. Inspired by a class taught by Julie Gold, Phyllis has at this writing, composed 7 songs of varying styles. She is currently working on a showcase featuring her original compositions.

Warren Schein has been entertaining audiences on stages throughout the tri-state area and L.A. for more than two decades. He has played leading roles in many stock and Off-Broadway productions and has been touring the cabaret and condo circuit both in the tri-state area and Florida. Warren has been performing his one-man show, Remembering Mel: A Musical Tribute To Mel Tormé to sold-out houses at some of New York's best cabarets including Metropolitan Room, The Iguana and the Laurie Beechman Theatre. His new show, Spend An Evening with Mr. Saturday Night, is a medley of timeless music and comedy, which brings together a perfect selection of the best of pop and Broadway, with outstanding arrangements and just enough classic jokes from the "Golden Age" of comedy and today's lifestyle, that all audiences, young and old, can appreciate. Add to that, Warren's hysterical sense of improvisational comedy and the audience will roar with laughter. During the glory days of the "Borscht Belt," Warren had the pleasure of being the opening act for such artists as Sandler & Young, Allen & Rossi, Steve DePass, Red Buttons, Totie Fields, Perry Como, Red Skelton, Buddy Hackett and many others.

Rick Crom is a comedian/actor/songwriter who has appeared on Broadway in Urinetown, Footloose and The Goodbye Girl. His films include The Post, The Lennon Report, Big Gay Musical and others. On TV, he can be seen in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "House of Cards," "Ray Donovan," "Inside Amy Schumer," "Louie" and "The Dave Chappelle Show." Rick is also the composer/lyricist of 5 Off-Broadway revues. including Newsical, The Musical, which ran for 10 years, garnering 6 Drama Desk nominations. As a stand-up comic, he's appeared on "Caroline's Comedy Hour," MTV's "Comedy Half-hour" on ShowTime and Comedy Central. He performs regularly at the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan and Las Vegas. Rick came to The Duplex in 1979 as the improv piano player for Chicago City Limits. He wrote a musical revue based on characters he met in the village called Oh Fine, which debuted at The Duplex in 1981 and transferred Off-Broadway the next year under the title RSVP, where it ran for 5 minutes. Other musical revues followed. The Subject was Neurosis, Absolutely Rude, Our Life & Times Revue and What in the World, which later transferred Off-Broadway as Newsical the Musical.Rick has performed his one man shows at The Duplex, Eighty Eights and Don't Tell Mama. He is fondly remembered for his drunken performances on the Mostly Sondheim nights.

MEGAN DWINELL is just branching out into the piano bar world. Primarily a musical theatre actor, she is very excited for the new opportunities the piano bar and cabaret world have to offer in the city.

DATE:

Every Monday @7pm

PLACE:

Brandy's Piano Bar - 235 East 84th Street, NYC (212) 744-4949

TICKETS:

NO COVER CHARGE - 2 drink minimum

INFORMATION:

www.pianobarlive.com or www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive

