Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Composers Concordance to Present LUDWIG'S NIGHT OUT in March

The program will take place on March 16th at 8:30pm.

Feb. 04, 2023  

Composers Concordance to Present LUDWIG'S NIGHT OUT in March On March 16th at 8:30pm, Composers Concordance will present the program 'Ludwig's Night Out'. World-renowned violinist Anne Akiko Meyers will join the eclectic band Sound Liberation in a program inspired by Gene Pritsker's composition 'Ludwig's Night Out'. The idea of this composition is that Beethoven has a night out on the town while his Sonata No. 4 (for violin & piano) is echoing in his mind.

As he goes from club to club (jazz, rock, metal, techno, and reggae), the music reflects each of those styles. The event will also feature the premieres of Pritsker's 'So Very Expressive', based on the 2nd movement of the Spring Sonata, and 'Ludwiglied' inspired by a poem of Erik T. Johnson, as well as music by Dan Cooper, Jay Rodriguez Sierra, Yayoi Ikawa, David Gotay, and Laurence Goldman.

The all-star band includes Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Wayne DuMaine, trumpet; Jay Rodriguez Sierra, sax/flute; Gene Pritsker, guitar/rap; Yayoi Ikawa, piano; Laurence Goldman, bass; David Cossin, drums; and featuring Adriana Valdés, voice and Erik T. Johnson, recitation.

Composers Concordance Presents

'Ludwig's Night Out'

Anne Akiko Meyers - violin

& Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation

Thursday, March 16th, 20238:30pm ET

Birdland Jazz Club (Theater)
315 West 44th StreetNYC

TICKETS

$35.99 (table seating)
$25.69 (bar seating)
above includes fees﻿

Anne Akiko Meyers is one of the world's most esteemed violinists and been described as "a musical wizard, with astonishing access to every kind of expressive color". She regularly performs around the world as soloist with leading orchestras, in recital and is a prolific recording artist with over 40 recordings. A muse and champion of living composers, she recently premiered and performed Fandango by Arturo Márquez with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic at The Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, Walt Disney Hall and the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City and Blue Electra by Michael Daugherty at The Kennedy Center with Gianandrea Noseda and the National Symphony Orchestra to massive critical and audience acclaim. Her 2022-23 season includes appearances with the Los Angeles, National, Albany, Detroit, Nashville, Princeton, San Diego, San Jose, Tucson, and Wichita Symphony Orchestras. She released her latest recording, Mysterium, of newly imagined violin/choral music by J.S. Bach and Morten Lauridsen, with Grant Gershon and the Los Angeles Master Chorale, in addition to Shining Night , her 40th recording with pianist Fabio Bidini and guitarist Jason Vieaux, on Avie Records. Anne has premiered new music with the symphony orchestras of Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Diego, Seattle, Washington D.C., Helsinki, Hyogo, Leipzig, London, Lyon, and New Zealand, among others. She has worked closely with Arvo Pärt (Estonian Lullaby), Einojuhani Rautavaara (Fantasia, his final complete work), John Corigliano (cadenzas for the Beethoven Violin Concerto; Lullaby for Natalie), Arturo Márquez (Fandango), Michael Daugherty (Blue Electra), Mason Bates and Adam Schoenberg (violin concertos), Jakub Ciupiński, Jennifer Higdon, Samuel Jones, Morten Lauridsen, Wynton Marsalis, Akira Miyoshi, Gene Pritsker,Somei Satoh, and Joseph Schwantner. Meyers performs on the Ex-Vieuxtemps Guarneri del Gesù, dated 1741, considered by many to be the finest sounding violin in existence and endorses Larsen Strings.

Sound Liberation, an eclectic chamber ensemble/band, was formed in 1996. The band has gained exposure in the New York City area and has generated a loyal core following playing such notable venues as Joe's Pub, Wetlands, Knitting Factory, Birdland, The Blue Note, Downtime, New Music Cafe, Cutting Room, Le Poisson Rouge, and many other performing spaces. Sound Liberation's musical philosophy, developed by band founder Gene Pritsker, is based upon "ending the segregation of sound vibration (i.e. musical Genre)". The group incorporates its philosophy by performing compositions that encompass a diverse range of musical genres, heavily influenced by hip-hop and rock rhythms. This enables one to hear elements from classical music to jazz to music of various cultures at a Sound Liberation show.

Staying in rotation for 39 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Peter Jarvis. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.




Jon Arons In The Horn Show Photo
Jon Arons 'In The Horn Show'
Jon Arons brought the brass to the Triad with his all singing, all dancing, all trombone playing evening of music dedicated to the brass band sound of the music of Chicago, Kool & The Gang, Brian Setzer, Ricky Martin, Sinatra, and Beyonce! (among others) The 8 piece band supported Jon in bringing the JOY of live entertainment to the hip and happy crowd.
Christina Bianco to Present DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42 This Month Photo
Christina Bianco to Present DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42 This Month
 THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of internationally acclaimed singer, actor and impressionist Christina Bianco on Friday, February 17 at 7:00 PM. After a year abroad, Christina comes home to New York City with another round of her celebrated evening “Diva On Demand,” where the set list is entirely up to the audience.
54 SINGS STARKID to be Presented in February, Featuring Brenna Patzer, Victoria Vagasy &am Photo
54 SINGS STARKID to be Presented in February, Featuring Brenna Patzer, Victoria Vagasy & More
Join in at 54 Below for a zany night of magic, mystery, and a whole bunch of laughs as they honor the amazingly goofy internet musical sensation StarKid.
THE GIRL BAND PROJECT Matches The Boys At Every Turn Photo
THE GIRL BAND PROJECT Matches The Boys At Every Turn
The Girl Band Project is teaming with energy, talent, and real musicality and they do the originators of their songs oh-so-very proud.

More Hot Stories For You


Christina Bianco to Present DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42 This MonthChristina Bianco to Present DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42 This Month
February 3, 2023

 THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of internationally acclaimed singer, actor and impressionist Christina Bianco on Friday, February 17 at 7:00 PM. After a year abroad, Christina comes home to New York City with another round of her celebrated evening “Diva On Demand,” where the set list is entirely up to the audience.
54 SINGS STARKID to be Presented in February, Featuring Brenna Patzer, Victoria Vagasy & More54 SINGS STARKID to be Presented in February, Featuring Brenna Patzer, Victoria Vagasy & More
February 3, 2023

Join in at 54 Below for a zany night of magic, mystery, and a whole bunch of laughs as they honor the amazingly goofy internet musical sensation StarKid.
Melissa Errico to Perform Nine-Show Valentine's Engagement at BirdlandMelissa Errico to Perform Nine-Show Valentine's Engagement at Birdland
February 3, 2023

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Melissa Errico for a special Valentine’s week engagement of “A Noir Romance” with nine shows from Friday, February 10 through Tuesday, February 14. Performances are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM, Monday at 8:30 PM, and Tuesday at 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM.
Darwin Del Fabro Returns to 54 Below in March
February 3, 2023

Darwin Del Fabro makes his triumphant return to 54 Below to celebrate the release of his new CD, Revisiting Jobim. Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM at 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, NYC 10019. Phil Hall is the Musical Director, and he will be joined  by other musicians.  
Will Nunziata to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY This WeekWill Nunziata to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY This Week
February 2, 2023

Rye Myers, “Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!” and Host of the popular two-time BroadwayWorld Award-nominated in-person Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, will welcome Will Nunziata as his special guest at this week’s talk show!
share