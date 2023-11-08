Christopher Collette To Play The Laurie Beechman Theatre With COME FLY WITH ME

THE Laurie Beechman THEATER

PRESENTS

SALOON SINGER

CHRISTOPHER COLLETTE

AWARD-WINNING PIANIST/ARRANGER/CONDUCTOR/SINGER-SONGWRITER & ACCLAIMED MUSIC DIRECTOR

Tracy Stark

and

AWARD-WINNING PERFORMER & CELEBRATED DIRECTOR

James Beaman

CELEBRATING SONGS OF TRAVEL, TRIPS, TOURS & TREKS IN

“COME FLY WITH ME”

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11





THE Laurie Beechman THEATER will present up-and-coming Saloon Singer vocalist Christopher Collette and pianist, composer, music director Tracy Stark celebrating songs of travel, trips, tours & treks in “Come Fly with Me” on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM. The show will take the audience on a musical journey around the world and celebrate the wanderlust that exists in all of us. Collette will chart his humble origins growing up in rural Ohio to what has brought him to New York stages today, singing timeless classics from the Great American Song Book and the Broadway stage by celebrated composers and lyricists such as Bernstein, Porter, Arlen, Coward, Mancini, Mercer, Billy Stritch, David Frishberg, Comden and Green, and David Yazbeck.



This show marks Collette and Stark’s fourth collaboration, with bassist Skip Ward and percussionist David Silliman rounding out the ensemble for their third collaboration on stage with Collette and Stark. Award-winning performer James Beaman directs the show. There is a $20 music charge and at $25 food/beverage charge per person. The Laurie Beechman Theater is located at 407 West 42nd Street, downstairs at The Westbank Café.



Christopher Collette is a relatively new face on the New York cabaret and nightclub scene. A classical pianist by training, he stepped out from behind the keyboard and took center stage in 2018 with his debut performance “This Could be the Start of Something Big: A Saloon Singer is Born” at the Beechman. Subsequent shows took the old-school crooner to Palm Springs, California where he staged multiple productions that celebrated the enduring tunes from the extensive catalogue of the Great American Songbook and America musical theater. Most recently, Collette headlined at the Beechman with his revue of Stephen Sondheim’s works, “Old Friends: Merrily Rolling Along in the Meanwhile.” Additionally, this summer he mounted a workshop reading of Kander & Ebb’s songbook, “One Good Break” and has been a guest at Jim Caruso’s “Cast Party” at Birdland.



Pianist/Arranger/Conductor/Singer-Songwriter Tracy Stark is a 13-time MAC Award winner, in the categories of Music Director, Piano Bar Entertainer, and Song of the Year. She is also a Bistro Award winner for Musical Direction, the winner of the Dottie Burman Songwriter of the Year Award, and winner of the Broadway World Award for Musical Direction. Tracy has worked with Lesley Gore, Sarah Dash (LaBelle), Phoebe Snow, Karen Black, Randy Jones (Village People), Jimmy Osmond, Tovah Feldshuh, Eric Millegan, Tonya Pinkins, Ann Crumb, Marni Nixon, Barb Jungr, Brenda Braxton, and hundreds of other rock, jazz, and Broadway vocalists. She has conducted, played, and sung at all the finest and the sleaziest venues all over the world, including Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. She has played/conducted on numerous television shows, including The Today Show. Her songs are included on at least 20 different compilations and have been winning accolades in songwriting competitions for the past 2 decades. She has 3 CDs of original music, the latest of which is on the wonderful MIRANDA MUSIC label, with some amazing special guests, including Lesley Gore, Jane Monheit, Nona Hendryx, Karen Black, Ann Hampton Callaway, Barb Jungr, and other great artists! She keeps overly busy, playing between 75-100 different shows per year. https://tracystark.com/

Director James Beaman has directed three of Goldie Dver’s solo shows, most recently “Back in Mama’s Arms,” the sold out musical celebration “Sweet Beginning,” and “Bridges.” His revue, “Crazy World: Songs of Leslie Bricusse,” in which he starred with Goldie and musical director David Maiocco, won the MAC Award for Revue of the Year in 2002. Jamie has directed successful solo shows for Lianne Marie Dobbs and Sierra Rein, whose “Running in Place” won both the MAC and Bistro Awards. He directed Alex de Suze’s acclaimed “Late Bloomer,” Becca Kidwell’s “Show of Dares 2,” Lane Bradbury’s “We Must Remember These Moments,” Jess Luttrell at the Triad Theater, and is developing new projects with performers David Rhodes and Susan Lambert. After 20 years’ absence, Beaman recently made his long-awaited return to the cabaret stage, with his solo show “Lived Experience” at the Triad Theater. https://www.jamesbeaman.com/

THE Laurie Beechman THEATER will present Christopher Collette and Tracy Stark in “Come Fly with Me” on Saturday, November 11th at 7:00 PM. There is a $20 music charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. The Laurie Beechman Theater is located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 9th Avenue and 42nd Street), downstairs at The Westbank Café.

For reservations, please call (212) 695-6909 or visit https://tinyurl.com/3bfaefz8



