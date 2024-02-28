Christine Pedi, Lee Roy Reams, Marilyn Maye, and John Bolton Set For THE  WICKED STAGE: SONGS ABOUT SHOW BUSINESS at 54 Below

54 Below will present The Wicked Stage: Songs About Show Business on Monday, March 25th at 7pm, in-person and streaming live. “Everything about it is appealing!” Hear musical tales from Broadway, Tinseltown, TV & popular song about the colorful characters who create the crazy business called “SHOW.”

Musical theatre comedienne & Sirius XMs ON BROADWAY DJ Christine Pedi will host & perform along with John Bolton (Anastasia, A Christmas Story, Dames at Sea), Cabaret & Jazz legend Marilyn Maye, Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd St, Applause, Hello, Dolly!), and Zal Owen (Harmony, The Band’s Visit). Music direction by Michael Lavine.

The Wicked Stage: Songs About Show Business plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday March 25 at 7pm, in-person and with a livestream option. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees). Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE WICKED STAGE: SONGS ABOUT SHOW BUSINESS:

Christine Pedi (Chicago, Forbidden Broadway, Newsical) and Michael Lavine (renowned vocal coach and musical archivist) have created and performed in many memorable evenings at 54 Below. The Wicked Stage features Broadways most vivacious performers from many of your favorite shows past and present singing songs (and telling tales) from the stage, screen and beyond that tell the stories of “show people” who are like NO people YOU know! From Norma Desmond to Harold Hill, from Show Boat to A Chorus Line, the evening features songs about the ups, down, ins, outs, highs and lows, passions and pitfalls of performing.