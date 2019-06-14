Christina Bianco Headlines PRIDE Benefit For The Ali Forney Center

Come celebrate PRIDE with Christopher Metzger-Timson's hit show, "The Beltress Power Hour!" We're getting the party started early this month with "The Ladies Who Brunch." Christina Bianco will be serving up impressions of your favorite divas while The Green Room 42 serves up "Build Your Own Bubble" mimosa kits. The classic college drinking game comes to life as NYC's fiercest divas get one minute to belt into the rafters! When the time is up, the divas switch, and we drink!

In honor of WORLD PRIDE 2019, all proceeds are being donated to The Ali Forney Center- the nation's largest and most comprehensive agency dedicated to LGBTQ homeless youths. "Aren't they a gem? Let's all drink to them!"

Starring:

Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde, Something Rotten)

Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia, Smokey Joe's Café)

Alaina Mills (Beautiful)

Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music)

and introducing Salome Smith!

Featuring Special Guest, Christina Bianco (Two-Time Drama Desk Nominee & "Girl of a Thousand Voices")

Directed & Hosted by Christopher Metzger-Timson

Musical Direction by Nolan Bonvouloir

The Beltress Power Hour plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, 4th Floor inside YOTEL) on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 at 2:00pm. Tickets are $20-$50, and there is no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Christina Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her 'diva' impression videos, gaining over 24 million views. Dubbed 'the girl of a thousand voices,' Christina has performed on major television programs such as The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Meredith Vieira Show, The Queen Latifah Show & The Today Show, in the US alone. New York credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, the one-woman, multi-character comedy, Application Pending (Drama Desk Award Nomination), Newsical the Musical, and Forbidden Broadway; Goes To Rehab (Drama Desk Award Nomination). As a concert artist, with regular NYC appearances at Birdland, Feinstein's and Town Hall, Christina has performed her critically acclaimed solo shows to sold out crowds across the U.S. and internationally.

The Ali Forney Center is the nation's largest and most comprehensive agency dedicated to LGBTQ homeless youths-assisting nearly 1,800 young people per year through a 24-hour Drop-In Center which provides over 65,000 meals annually, medical and mental health services through an on-site clinic, and a scattered-site housing program. AFC's goal is to provide them with the support and services they need to escape the streets and begin to live healthy and independent lives. For more information on The Ali Forney Center, visit www.aliforneycenter.org

Located in the heart of the theatre district, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest entertainment hall. Featuring a wide variety of performances by your favorite Broadway stars, and a delicious menu of food and drink, our club opens the doors of hospitality to the small stage while providing you value. Plus, there's no F&B minimums -- so, stick around, relax; Your evening is already planned.





