Chris Ferretti Comes to Don't Tell Mama Next Weekend

Don't Tell Mama NYC presents Comedian-Actor-Playwright-Storyteller Chris Ferretti in Loaded For Lunacy on February 18, 2023. The show, which will be taped, starts @ 8:00 PM. Doors open @ 7:15 PM.

Cost: $10.00 cover charge + $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. CASH ONLY. Food Menu Available. Approximate running time: 90 minutes

A graduate of The Actors Studio Drama School's MFA Program founded by James Lipton, Chris Ferretti - https://www.chrisferretti.com/ - is the first generation of his family NOT to pursue a career in medicine. Instead, as an entertainer, he'll tickle your funny bone by sharing his humorous perspective on the lunacies of his Italian/ Irish family and everyday life.

As a comedian, Ferretti has performed at several comedy clubs in the tri-state area including New York Comedy Club, Gotham Comedy Club, Stand Up New York, and Fairfield Comedy Club to name only a few.

As a playwright, Ferretti has written and produced several works including his one-act comedy THE SESSION, which had its Off-Broadway debut at the Theatre at Saint Clement's. Other works include: CLIPPED WINGS (which he also directed; Off-Broadway debut at Roy Arias Studios). BETWEEN A ROCK AND THE PORT AUTHORITY (selected by Lakeshore Players Theatre). DON'T FORGET TO TIP YOUR SERVER (selected for a reading at The Barrow Group). TRUMPED (selected by Stage Left Theatre). His latest full-length play is FISH AND VISITORS: A COVID COMEDY, which was written during the pandemic lockdown and is currently under review by a variety of festivals and theaters. Elaborated Ferretti: "I really like to write personal things about difficult situations that I've been in. I don't come from a place of cleverness. It's not the jokes, but the truth and authenticity that's going to grip the audience. People want to be let in on your secrets."

As an actor, Chris has starred in several theatrical shows including an Off-Off Broadway performance in SNOWANGEL by Lewis John Carlino, as well as the Off-Off Broadway production of ALL ABOUT WALKEN - THE IMPERSONATORS OF Christopher Walken. He has also starred in his own plays including the Off-Broadway productions of THE SESSION and CLIPPED WINGS. Other credits include: TRUTH & LIES: THE LAST GANGSTER (20/20 - ABC News), TRIUMPH 2016 (HULU limited series with Robert Smigel), MAKING IT IN AMERICA, hosted by Vinnie Politan (HLN); RESCUE ME With Denis Leary (FX TV Series) and STELLA (Comedy Central).

As an entrepreneur, Ferretti has a thriving voice over business where he's frequently hired for his spot-on, 5-star impersonations of Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Tony Soprano, Christopher Walken, Alec Baldwin (whom he shared the stage of the Schimmel Theater with during an INSIDE The Actors Studio taping with James Lipton for BRAVO) and many others - https://www.fiverr.com/jerseyferretti

As an author, Ferretti and his wife Julie Rose Wallach recently penned a book celebrating their beloved aunt and her wisdom entitled: GO SH*T IN A HAT: WISE WORDS, VULGAR EXPRESSIONS AND A LITTLE BIT OF ADVICE FROM THE ONE AND ONLY AUNTIE RO - https://www.amazon.com/GO-SH-HAT-VULGAR-EXPRESSIONS/dp/B0B723YSTS. 100% of the book's proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Auntie Ro's favorite charity.

EARLIER EDUCATION: A native of Bayonne, NJ, Ferretti is also a graduate of Marist High School and the University of Rhode Island, where he earned a business degree.

PERFORMANCE DEDICATION: To the strong women in my life: My lovely wife Julie, and in loving memory of my late mother Sharyn, my mother-in-law Angela, my grandmother Mimi and of course the one and only Auntie Ro. Thank you all for encouraging me to show the world what it truly means to never give up on your dreams. Afterall, sometimes the best way to face adversity is to laugh right in its face.