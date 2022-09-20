Chita Rivera To Make Special Appearance in BERNSTEIN ON BROADWAY: A CELEBRATION at 54 Below

On Tuesday, September 27th at 7:00 PM, an evening of music titled BERNSTEIN ON BROADWAY: A CELEBRATION will be presented at 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, NYC 10019 to honor Leonard Bernstein, the renowned conductor, pianist, music educator, author, and genius composer of the Broadway musicals On The Town, Wonderful Town, Candide, West Side Story, and 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

This event will commemorate the 65th anniversary of West Side Story with a special appearance by Broadway icon Chita Rivera, who will share her memories of creating the role of Anita in the original production of Bernstein's masterpiece in 1957.The show is produced and hosted by theater journalist and historian Michael Portantiere, with Matthew Martin Ward as musical director/pianist.

The cast includes Nikita Burshteyn (Romeo & Bernadette Off-Broadway), Samantha Rose Cárdenas (Follies at San Francisco Playhouse), Alex Getlin (Anything Can Happen in the Theater - The Songs of Maury Yeston), Ben Jones (multiple solo and group shows at 54 Below), Jay Aubrey Jones (Cats and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway), Albert Nelthropp (54 Sings Sinatra, 54 Sings Liza), and Megan Styrna (The Boys from Syracuse in Concert at 54 Below).

There is a $40-$50 cover charge; VIP seating is $60 and $80 Premium, with a $25 food and beverage minimum. In addition, tickets are available for a live stream of the performance. For more information and tickets, visit www.54Below.com.

