Chicago Hosts First Ever Cabaret Week This May

Cabaret has been at the heartbeat of Chicago's nightclub scene for more than a century. Come hear blues, jazz, American songbook, burlesque, French music, pop, comedy and Broadway by some of Chicago's finest artists during the first-ever Chicago Cabaret Week, May 6-16, 2022. This series features 15 shows in a variety of music venues around Chicago. All performances are ticketed between $15 and $30. A complete schedule and ticket information available at www.chicagocabaretweek.org.

"For fans of cabaret as well as those who have never been to a show, this is a great opportunity to experience a wide-variety of some of the idiom's best artists," says Anne Burnell, President of Chicago Cabaret Professionals.

The venues are intimate spaces, including small theaters, restaurants, and clubs-many featuring cabaret shows throughout the year-such as The Haven in Bronzeville, Beverly Art Center, Davenport's, Venus Cabaret Theatre, Le Piano, Old Town School of Folk Music, Newport Theater, Fulton Street Collective, Epiphany Center for the Arts, and The Hideout.

"What people love about this unique art form is that it's up close and personal. Ever since American cabaret had its start in Chicago in the early 1900s, cabaret has embraced all people from around the world," explains Claudia Hommel, Executive Director of Working In Concert.

A collaboration of cabaret organizations

Several cabaret organizations have come together as a team-Acts Of Kindness Cabaret, Chicago Cabaret Professionals, The Cabaret Project, and Working In Concert (Cabaret Connexion)-to present a cohesive series akin to Chicago's Restaurant Week or Theatre Week, highlighting the city's vibrant cultural arts scene. "The idea really took off when the city's tourism bureau, Choose Chicago, became our principal marketing partner," explains Hilary Ann Feldman of Acts Of Kindness Cabaret.

Originally slated for 2020, Chicago Cabaret Week was to be part of the city's designated Year Of Chicago Music celebrating the city's rich musical legacy. According to Kyle Hustedt, director of The Cabaret Project, "Our city is uniquely situated to create a cabaret scene of so many musical genres. We're encouraging people to explore the May 2022 schedule to find shows to meet their taste and 'Get Carried Away by Chicago Cabaret."

This program is supported in part by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and Choose Chicago.

Full Schedule and ticket information at: www.chicagocabaretweek.org

ACTS OF KINDNESS CABARET Acts Of Kindness Cabaret's mission is to help other Chicago-area non-profits raise funds and cultivate donors by providing professional, entertaining cabaret events largely free of charge while, at the same time, increasing the audience for the art of modern American cabaret. Art that raises money. AOKCabaret.org

CHICAGO CABARET PROFESSIONALS

Founded in 1998, Chicago Cabaret Professionals promotes the Art of Cabaret by educating performers, presenters, the media and the public at large; by encouraging the development of venues and new audiences; and by encouraging the establishment of professional standards for performance conditions. Chicagocabaret.org

THE CABARET PROJECT

Established in 2007, the Chicago Cabaret Project provides unique and custom entertainment for both local and traveling engagements in: Corporate venues, hotels, weddings, private parties, benefits and galas, national anthem performances, underground parties, masquerades, Christmas carols, engagements, holiday caroling and live cabaret performances. www.cabaretproject.org

WORKING IN CONCERT

A nonprofit alliance of collaborative projects for intimate vocal performances. In addition to Chicago Cabaret Week, its ongoing initiatives include Black Voices in Cabaret, Chicago Paris Cabaret Connexion, SongShop Live (ongoing song interpretation workshops and concerts), new works from Bellissima Opera, Opera in the Classroom, and Cabaret in the Classroom. Workinginconcert.org

Pictured:

Paul Motondo, Nancy Hays, Greta Pope, Sama Sama Project, Bobbi Wilsyn, Anne Burnell, Peek-Easy, Feathered Beaus, Hilary Ann Feldman, and Joan Curto