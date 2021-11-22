Chelsea Table + Stage to Present Ted Nash in COLTRANE MEETS HARTMAN

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Grammy Award-winning musician and composer Ted Nash in "Coltrane Meets Hartman" on Wednesday, December 29 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. The evening will pay tribute to the work of iconic saxophonist John Coltrane and legendary vocalist Johnny Hartman, one of the most famous collaborations in jazz history. In addition to Nash on reeds, The Ted Nash Quartet is comprised of musicians Ben Allison on bass and Matt Wilson on drums - both well-known bandleaders in their own right - and Julius Rodriguez on piano. The band will be joined by the talented young vocalist Chris McDole. Tickets are $32. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Ted Nash - a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra directed by Wynton Marsalis, and one of the founders of the Jazz Composers Collective - has become one of the most significant jazz composers of the 21st century. His recordings have received wide critical acclaim, appearing on the "Best-of" lists in The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Village Voice, and The Boston Globe. Nash has been a composer, arranger, producer, conductor, and writer of liner notes. As a performer, he is a multireedist who has recorded on soprano saxophone, alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, clarinet, bass clarinet, flute, and piccolo.

When he was 16, Ted played for one week with Lionel Hampton and the following year was playing saxophone with Quincy Jones, Louis Bellson, and Don Ellis. When he was 18, he moved to New York City and became a member of the Gerry Mulligan Big Band. During the same year, he released his debut album, Conception (Concord Jazz, 1978). He was a member of the Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra, for whom he played saxophone and wrote arrangements. In 1990s, he performed and recorded as sideman with Wynton Marsalis, Joe Lovano, and Ben Allison.

Presidential Suite, one of Nash's most significant work, is inspired by great political speeches of the 20th century dealing with the theme of freedom. Each track is introduced by an excerpt from the speech that inspired it, read by figures from the world of entertainment, politics and sports, including Glenn Close and Sam Waterston; Senator Joe Lieberman; and authors Deepak Chopra and Douglas Brinkley. Nash recently collaborated with Glenn Close on the groundbreaking new work Transformation.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage