Chelsea Table + Stage To Present Jaye Maynard in BIRD AMONGST THE BLOSSOM

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present vocalist Jaye Maynard in a special show “Bird Amongst the Blossom: A Tribute to the Blossom Dearie Songbook,” honoring the centennial of the music legend on the actual day of her 100th Birthday, Sunday, April 28 at 7:00 PM.

Maynard pays homage to, but doesn't imitate, the wised-up jazz-babydoll stylings of the late Blossom Dearie, to preview Maynard's upcoming album. Jon Weber serves as music director, with Leon Lee Dorsey on bass, and Blossom's own Dave Silliman on drums. Special guest artists will include Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Nabate Isles, international flutist Celina Charlier, and vocalist Eve Fleischman. Tickets are $25-$50, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Blossom Dearie was a unique and inimitable singer, pianist and songwriter whose legacy of material is fresh, hip, smart, and sassy. Maynard styles her show as a mid-century modern cabaret to inform and entertain, containing songs written exclusively for or by Dearie including Mahriah Blackwolf, Bob Dorough, Johnny Mercer, and Dave Frishberg.