Chelsea Table + Stage Presents LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY- THE BROADWAY TALK SHOW 

Rye Myers, Host, Producer and "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF" has announced that his hit Broadway talk show, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway has announced it will be coming to the popular cabaret venue, Chelsea Table + Stage beginning Sunday, March 12, 2023. It will then be at the venue two Sundays a month beginning in April.

Dates for the current shows are Sunday, March 12, April 16, April 30, May 7, and May 21, 2023. Tickets for the in-person show are on sale now and start at $20 and can be purchased at www.chelseatableandstage.venuetix.com. Live stream tickets are $19 and allow audience members anywhere in the world to join in on the fun from home

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is joining the roster of insane talent and programming that Chelsea Table + Stage has on its roster and is grateful to Ben Rimalow and the entire programming team at Zabar Entertainment for welcoming him and his Broadway talk show with open arms where the show can shine on a venue where it was truly meant to be! Now in its second year, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway has grown to bigger heights and has become the "go to" for theater and Broadway fans alike.

A little bit of Ryan Seacrest, a sprinkle of the fun and camp of "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," and a little bit of the magic and "WOW" moments of "The Oprah Winfrey Show," Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is the Broadway talk show that brings you up and close and personal with your favorite Broadway and theater stars like you have NEVER seen them before! Thrown into the hour-long show are live performances, exciting in-depth and long form interviews, Broadway trivia, Rye's Broadway Roundup, and everyone's favorite, exclusive giveaways just for YOU the in-person audience!!!

Special guests for the other shows will be announced over the coming few weeks and all artists are always subject to change, so make sure you follow @rye_myers on social media to see all updates and announcements of upcoming guests/changes.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway will conclude its time at The Dickens NYC on Sunday, February 26, 2023 after welcoming that week's special guest, Elizabeth Teeter (recently seen as LYDIA in Beetlejuice The Musical.)

Past giveaways have included signed copies of Harvey Fierstein's memoir "I Was Better Last Night", tickets to shows and experiences including the Museum of Broadway, Come From Away, Girl From The North Country, and many others! Past show sponsors have also included Playbill, Broadway Plus, Serino Coyne, Situation Interactive, Big Leap Brands, Broadway Makers Marketplace, The Pekoe Group, and more!

Some Broadway stars that have joined Rye as his special guests over the past year have included Kayla Pecchioni, Danny Quadrino, Fergie L. Philippe, Desi Oakley, Analise Scarpaci, Justin Matthew Sargent, JJ Niemann, and many more! You can see the full list of past guests including photos from the shows by visiting www.RyeMyers.com/ryeandfriends.

See why audiences are raving about Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway and calling it "the best Broadway talk show of the decade!" and why audiences come out week after week to see "a show that makes them smile and takes them away from what is going on in the world, at least for an hour of their day." Rye Myers is being praised for his passionate, influential, fun, and deep-diving conversations with some of the best names in the Broadway and theater industry! And as his theme song so cleverly states, he is "the gay Ryan Seacrest" of his generation.

Prior to The Dickens, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway was at the Broadway Makers Marketplace at the Turnstyle Underground Market from April 2022 through December 4th, 2022. Prior to the Broadway Makers Marketplace, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway kicked off and debuted at BAR NINE in Hell's Kitchen from September 23, 2021 through March 24, 2022.