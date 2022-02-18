Chelsea Table + Stage Brunch Series to Feature Black Tie Brass, Funk Shui NYC & More

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE - New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - has announced the Spring 2022 season of its trademark "Badass Brunch." Presented on alternate Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM, the venue continues to showcase a variety of exciting and creative ensembles that always pack a punch, from New Orleans brass and rock, to funk, blues, and big band. Each occasion is perfectly paired with the venue's acclaimed American cuisine from acclaimed Executive Chef Eric Purugganan, a curated wine list, and specialty cocktails. Tickets are $25. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Sunday, February 20 - BLACK TIE BRASS

Black Tie Brass is a brass band from New York City playing a blend of New Orleans classics with favorite pop and R&B tunes. Bombastic horns and thundering drums make for a raucous party and sing-along. Drawing from many genres also including as jazz, funk, and hip-hop, they create a fulfilling musical experience for performer and listener. The versatile group has performed with Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti, Epic Records' Nick Tangorra, Robbie Rosen of "American Idol," and many more. Neon Jazz says: "Black Tie Brass is an example of how jazz is alive and thriving in New York City... and across America. The hunger of youth, the talent of experienced young musicians and their ability to meld together a truly unique, 21st

Century jazz sound that would make the giants of the old school jazz Jedi council proud."

Sunday, March 6 - FUNK SHUI NYC

"Funk Shui NYC represents the future of big-band jazz," says All About Jazz. Funk Shui NYC is a

13-member, horn-heavy jazz collective playing unique arrangements of unlikely funk, rock, pop, and soul tunes, in addition to original compositions by the players. Founded and organized by Rob Susman and Dave Morgan, Funk Shui NYC features some of the city's wildest jazz soloists in dynamic, irreverent settings. Their debut album is on Zoho Records.

Sunday, March 20 - RUSS ANIXTER'S HIPPIE BIG BAND

Russ Anixter's Hippie Big Band reimagines The Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers, Little Feat, Led Zeppelin, Weather Report, and even Miles Davis. It's all brilliantly fused together and performed by this eclectic 11-piece seriously rockin' big band. Russ has been a fixture in the music scene for the last 30 years as a music copyist and arranger, preparing music for large jazz ensembles, orchestras, studio recordings, and musical theater. The Hippie Big Band is composed of the city's finest studio, jazz and Broadway musicians. Collectively, band members have played with diverse artists such as Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, They Might Be Giants, Natalie Cole, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, David Byrne, Quincy Jones, The Mingus Big Band, The Gil Evans Orchestra, NYC Ballet, and The Metropolitan Orchestra.

Sunday, April 3 - HELL'S KITCHEN FUNK ORCHESTRA

Hell's Kitchen Funk Orchestra, led by trumpeter and composer Bill Warfield, is "a mixture of adventurous modernistic pieces, jazz-tinged salsa, and post-bop hipness" according to Jazz Times. Warfield is a graduate of Manhattan School of Music where he won the Maynard Ferguson Scholarship, the William H. Borden Award for Outstanding Achievement in Jazz/Commercial Music and the Carmine Caruso Award for Outstanding Trumpet Performance. He has performed with such diverse artists as Ornette Coleman, Mel Torme, Sheila Jordan, David Liebman, Jon Faddis, Buddy DeFranco, Don Braden, Randy Brecker, and Sonny Stitt. As a bandleader he has recorded several albums, including "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy" with the Hell's Kitchen Funk Orchestra on BluJazz.

