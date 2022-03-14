Cheeyang Ng to Make Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Composer Debut

Cheeyang Ng will make their 54 below composer solo concert debut as part of the New Writers at 54 Series. Featuring Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Shuyan Yang (Spring Awakening) and Amisha Amy Bhandari with Eric Fegan on piano, Jarrett Murray on bass and Joshua Roberts on drums.

Featuring original songs from Eastbound (Village Theatre Originals, NAMT 2020), Māyā (Eric H Weinberger Librettist Award, NAMT 2021) and Rise of the Phoenix (Goodspeed Johnny Mercer's Writers Grove), this one-night only event explores how we can organize the current chaos in the world and work towards collective healing.

Born and raised in Singapore, Cheeyang Ng is an award-winning singer-songwriter who writes at the intersection of queer, Asian and immigrant stories. They have performed around the world, including Lincoln Center with Carole King and Carnegie Hall with a cappella group Vocalosity and hold an MFA from New York University and a BMus from Berklee College of Music. They are the first Singaporean to headline a concert at Joe's Pub and Millennium Stage at Kennedy Center showcasing their original music and their songs have been performed around New York, including The Duplex and Feinstein's/54 Below. Creator of podcast East Side Story and vocal group The Lunar Collective, they have won multiple vocal awards all across Asia, including Singapore, Taiwan and China. Select credits include: 2021 Princess Grace Award, 2021 Jonathan Larson Award Finalist, 2020 Eric H Weinberger Librettist Award, 2020 Eugene O'Neill National Musical Theatre Conference Finalist, 2019 ASCAP Foundation Lucille & Jack Yellen Award, 2019 New York Musical Festival Commission, 2019 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project. www.cheeyang.com. @cheeyangmusic

