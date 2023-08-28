Celebrate the Holidays with Luann de Lesseps at 54 Below

54 BELOW will welcome back your favorite Real Housewife LuAnn de Lesseps for her Christmas extravaganza from December 21–23 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

She’s BACK! The Countess LuAnn de Lesseps is, once again, coming to the place where it all started…54 BELOW. And we’re so excited! So much has happened for this legendary fan-favorite since she was last on our stage and she plans on sharing it with YOU! ALL OF IT!

A VERY COUNTESS CHRISTMAS! Starring LuAnn de Lesseps will be doing a limited number of shows over the holiday season, so make your reservations early because you won’t want to miss out on the hottest holiday party in town. If you’ve been before, you know what to expect and, if you haven’t…well, GET READY!

Luann returns after last year’s sold-out run with her hot band and plenty of music, mischief, laughter, and fun! The beloved BRAVO star not only broke her heels into the reality realm on “The Real Housewives of New York,” but is now a graduate of multiple “Ultimate Girls Trips” and is currently starring in one of the best reviewed shows this season, “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.”

There’s a lot to catch up on, plenty of stuff to dish about, plenty of JOVANI to wear and, most of all, holiday cheer to bring us all together. You’ll hear the hits, Lu’s favorites, and plenty of Christmas tunes, including “What Do I Want For Christmas?” written by Bruce Roberts and Billy Stritch. Start planning what you’re gonna wear because we might even have a Best Dressed contest with a special “prize” from The Countess!

Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander. Musical direction by Brian Nash.

NOBODY DOES CHRISTMAS LIKE Luann! See ya there!

A VERY COUNTESS CHRISTMAS! Starring LuAnn de Lesseps plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 21–23 at 7pm. Cover charges are $120-$130 ($133.50-$144.50 with fees). Premiums are $185-$190 ($201.50-$206.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.