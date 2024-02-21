Celebrate Leap Day at 54 Below Next Week

On February 29, 2024, a Leap Day show returns to 54 Below.

Anything is possible on Leap Day – will there be singing? Probably! Will there be comedy? Maybe! Will there be interactivity? Most likely! Will there be surprises? Definitely! Will there be rhetorical questions?

Put on your best blue and yellow and come find out what the spirit of Leap Day is all about at The Third Quadrennial Late Night Leap Day Bonanza!

Featuring:

Max Ash (songwriter, Maude Night at the Upright Citizens Brigade)

Max Bartos (Sing Street)

Jack Blankenship (“The Tonight Show”)

Rachael Burke (“The Drew Barrymore Show”)

Allison Frasca (All Star: The Best Broadway Musical)

Steve Gray (Loud About Nothing)

Sara Beth Knight

Colleen Litchfield (Leopoldstadt)

Rocky Paterra (The Nightmare Before Christmas: Halloween Spooktacular)

Heath Saunders (Company; Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812)

A video appearance from Jim O'Heir (“Parks & Rec”)

A video appearance from Penn & Teller

and more ridiculously great stars to be announced!

Produced/directed/hosted by Philip Romano.

The Third Quadrennial Late-Night Leap Day Bonanza plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 29, 2024. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.