Caveat to Present THE WAY WE WERE 4.0



THE WAY WE WERE invites a bevy of talented comedians, musicians, artists, writers, actors, and alternative cabaret stars to respond to a past performative video with a newly created short-form performance. An entertaining evening of performance aimed at synthesizing past and present selves!

Inspired by series creator and host Jill Pangallo's own stack of VHS's full of cringe-inducing teenage antics, THE WAY WE WERE examines the relationship between the performer to their younger, digitized self and seeks to find currents of continuity between past and present artistic practices. Angsty, funny, sincere, sad, happy-and sometimes a mind-boggling combination of all of the above emotions-these early videos carry seeds of ideas and conventions employed in these artists' now-honed works.

"The Way We Were is an inspiring and imaginative project that gives the audience an intimate look into the creative foundations of individual performers. As an audience member I am often surprised and moved by the reflective videos: they consistently reveal genuine motivations and risks taken by artists who see glimpses of their professional work in moments from their past." - Kiara Downey (Theater Educator, Audience Member)

Performance details:

CAVEAT presents: The Way We Were 4.0

The fourth edition of this beloved performance series features Beekman 1802 co-founder Josh Kilmer-Purcell and actor Becca Blackwell.

December 14th @ 7pm show / 6:30pm Door

21 A Clinton Street In New York City

$15 in advance/$20 at the door/$10 livestream

Hosted by Jill Pangallo (Joe's Pub)

Featuring:

- Dylan Adler (New York Comedy Festival)

- Becca Blackwell (High Maintenance)

- Justin Covington (Netflix)

- Katia Floreska (Losers Lounge)

- Josh Kilmer-Purcell (Beekman 1802)