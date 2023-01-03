Casting Announced For HATCHETATION At Rockwood Music Hall, January 23

Casting has been announced for the concert premiere of Amy Jo Jackson's new musical Hatchetation.

The concert will feature Amara Brady (Joe Iconis & Family, This is Where We Go), LaDonna Burns (White Girl in Danger, Sister Act - North Carolina Theatre), Alyssa Cassese (Girlfriend), Juwan Crawley (Aladdin, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Kendal Hartse (The Band's Visit), Brooke Ishibashi (Into the Woods, Cambodian Rock Band), Amy Jo Jackson (The Brass Menagerie), Alisa Melendez (Almost Famous, Monstersongs), Ximone Rose (Once on This Island, Beautiful - First National Tour), and Adina Verson (Only Murders in the Building, Indecent).

With book, music and lyrics by 2022 Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist Amy Jo Jackson, Hatchetation is a comedic take on the life of the hatchet-wielding Temperance activist Carry A. Nation, featuring an all-femme, Trans, and gender non-conforming cast, creative team, and band.

The concert will be directed by Arpita Mukherjee (The Kite Runner, Monsoon Wedding, Hypokrit Theatre Company), with music supervision by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh (Kimberly Akimbo, Come from Away, Company), and arrangements and orchestrations by Pearl Rhein (Great Comet, Nightclub Cantata, The Lucky Ones).

Hatchetation plays Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 (196 Allen St, NYC) on January 23rd, 2023, at 7:00pm. There is a one drink minimum standing, two drink minimum seated. $15 cover charge. Rockwood Music Hall is a 21+ venue. Tickets and information are available at www.rockwoodmusichall.com or www.seetickets.us.

Hatchetation is a new musical with book, music and lyrics by Amy Jo Jackson (they/she). It was one of two musicals selected for the prestigious National Music Theatre Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center in 2021, and has also been developed via the She-Collective, Untitled Musical Project, and Fresh Ground Pepper's PAL Program.