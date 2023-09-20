Cast Set for VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY at The Green Room 42

Experience a special concert version of this stirring new musical and learn about the inspiring real-life heroes that inspired the show.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Natalie Douglas Partners With Club44 Records Photo 1 Natalie Douglas And Club44 Join Forces
Camille Diamond Will Make Solo Show Debut At Don't Tell Mama With OVER THE MOON….ON PLUT Photo 2 Camille Diamond To Play Don't Tell Mama
10 Videos To Kick Off Linda Purl's THIS COULD BE THE START at The Green Room 42 Photo 3 Linda Purl Launches New Album September 11th
THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Will Play Birdland Theater October 5th Photo 4 Bryce Edwards To Bring FRIVOLITY To Birdland

Cast Set for VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY at The Green Room 42

The cast has been revealed for the true story of the heroic Jewish resistance fighters - led by
rebellious teenage girl and a young poet - from the Vilna ghetto of Lithuania.

A special concert version will be presented on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 p.m. at GREEN ROOM 42, Located in: YOTEL New York Times Square, 570 10th Ave, New York Cit.

Tatiana Wechsler, Ben Fankhauser, Talia Suskauer, Samantha Massell, Oliver Prose, Dani Apple, and Eli Mayer play the brave group of bohemians who formed a secret brigade to combat their enemies in the Vilna ghetto.

With a klezmer-influenced pop score by composer/lyricist Kevin Cloud,
VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY is inspired by real-life Jewish heroes Vitka Kempner, Abba Kovner, Hirsh Glick, and Avram Sutzkever.

Vilna has a book by Lisa Kenner Grissom and additional materials by Allison Cloud.

Andrea Grody is musical director and Amanda Lopez serves as production stage manager. The production was cast by Jamibeth Margolis.

Green Room 42 is more than a cabaret space. It hosts a series of Rooftop Movies as well as serving as a launchpad for musicals like Vilna and Dan Furman's The Joe Hill Revival.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
54 SINGS SCHMIGADOON to Take Place This Month at 54 Below Photo
54 SINGS SCHMIGADOON to Take Place This Month at 54 Below

54 Below will preset a special one-night-only event, '54 Sings Schmigadoon,' taking place on September 28th at 9:30pm. 

2
54 Below to Celebrate 15 Years of The Jimmy Awards Photo
54 Below to Celebrate 15 Years of The Jimmy Awards

54 BELOW will celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Jimmy Awards® with 15 talented alumni on January 29 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm.

3
Mamie Parris to Present SURRENDER: AN ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER THRILL RIDE at The Green Room 42 Photo
Mamie Parris to Present SURRENDER: AN ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER THRILL RIDE at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Mamie Parris, star of Broadway’s Cats, School of Rock and more, in “Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride”. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Elisabeth Nordeen to Present FEMME FATALE: SONGS OF SEX AND MURDER at 54 Below Photo
Elisabeth Nordeen to Present FEMME FATALE: SONGS OF SEX AND MURDER at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Elisabeth Nordeen in Redefining Femme Fatale: Songs of Sex and Murder on October 27, 2023 at 9:30 pm. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You