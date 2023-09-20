Cast Set for VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY at The Green Room 42

The cast has been revealed for the true story of the heroic Jewish resistance fighters - led by

rebellious teenage girl and a young poet - from the Vilna ghetto of Lithuania.

A special concert version will be presented on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 p.m. at GREEN ROOM 42, Located in: YOTEL New York Times Square, 570 10th Ave, New York Cit.

Tatiana Wechsler, Ben Fankhauser, Talia Suskauer, Samantha Massell, Oliver Prose, Dani Apple, and Eli Mayer play the brave group of bohemians who formed a secret brigade to combat their enemies in the Vilna ghetto.

With a klezmer-influenced pop score by composer/lyricist Kevin Cloud,

VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY is inspired by real-life Jewish heroes Vitka Kempner, Abba Kovner, Hirsh Glick, and Avram Sutzkever.

Vilna has a book by Lisa Kenner Grissom and additional materials by Allison Cloud.

Andrea Grody is musical director and Amanda Lopez serves as production stage manager. The production was cast by Jamibeth Margolis.

Green Room 42 is more than a cabaret space. It hosts a series of Rooftop Movies as well as serving as a launchpad for musicals like Vilna and Dan Furman's The Joe Hill Revival.