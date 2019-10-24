Cast Members Of THE LIGHTNING THIEF Join MONSTERSONGS IN CONCERT; VR Game to Debut

Sam Leicht, T. Shyvonne Stewart, Izzy Figueroa, and Sarah Beth Pfeifer will make a special appearance at the previously announced Feinstein's/54 Below premiere of Monstersongs, written by Rob Rokicki, composer of Broadway's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. Audience members who are torn between whether to see the Greek mythology monsters of Percy Jackson or the vampires and witches of Monstersongs needn't worry; much like the talented cast members mentioned above, they can be a part of both.

Also making its NYC premiere will be the Monstersongs VR game. Designed to be the first-ever immersive musical, audience members will get a chance to test out the VR game firsthand at the end of the evening. The game is created by Denise Koch using the artwork of David O'Neill, who created the graphic novel.

Monstersongs flips the switch on the monster narrative, inviting audiences to explore the humanity that binds us all. Scary, silly, and heartfelt, Monstersongs is unlike anything you've experienced before. The newly announced cast members join Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party), Tiffany Mann (Waitress, Be More Chill), Katrina Rose Didericksen (Hairspray, "The Voice"), Luca Padovan (Newsies, School of Rock), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Phillip Jackson Smith ("Mozart in the Jungle"), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), and Seth Eliser. The concert will be directed by Max Friedman and music directed by Rob Rokicki and Dan Mertzlufft.

Produced by Undivided Productions in Association with Jamie Maletz Musicals, it's going to be a frightfully good time. And there will be candy. On. Every. Table.

Monstersongs by Rob Rokicki plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, October 29th at 9:30pm. Doors open at 9:00pm. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.





