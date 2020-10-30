Cassidy Janson to Host Weekly ALL THAT JAZZ! RONNIE'S CABARET BRUNCHES at Ronnie Scott's

Beginning 14 November, the brunches will take place from 11am – 2pm and feature performers including Louise Dearman and more.

Nestled in the heart of Soho since 1959, the world-famous Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club has always stood shoulder to shoulder with its West End theatreland neighbours. But it's not just the location that binds the two. Musical theatre has long had a powerful affinity with jazz, from Gershwin's Porgy and Bess to John Kander's Chicago, it has welcomed the swinging syncopation, the thrilling saxophones and hot brass that lend productions a certain razzle dazzle. Indeed, many of Ronnie's regular performers play in the big shows around town.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic shows no signs of loosening its grip on the world of entertainment, and most theatres remain closed, Ronnie Scott's will honour this historical relationship between jazz and musical theatre.

On Saturday 14th November, Ronnie Scott's launches a brand-new weekly show, All That Jazz! Ronnie's Cabaret Brunches, hosted by West End leading lady and 2020 Olivier award-winner, Cassidy Janson (Beautiful, Chess, & Juliet). Cassidy's hosting duties follows the success of her sold out, headline show at the club this year, and the 2019 release of her debut solo 'Cassidy'. Each week, Cassidy invites a special West End star, most of whom have been unable to perform since March, to join her for a musical theatre celebration.

The very first All that Jazz! Ronnie's Cabaret Brunches features musical theatre actress and singer, Louise Dearman. Louise is widely known through her many West End performances including Grease, Guys and Dolls, Evita and Judy but most famous for being the first and only actress to have played both leading roles in the hit musical Wicked! Aside from her many solo shows, she has performed in two BBC Proms (Kiss Me Kate and George and Ira Gershwin Rediscovered), sung with The Halle Orchestra and 'Gershwin In Hollywood' with the John Wilson Orchestra.

Expect high energy show tunes, classic cabaret numbers, big belting ballads and jazz standards from the finest singers in town. Despite everything happening in the world right now, the show really must go on!

All That Jazz! Ronnie's Cabaret Brunches runs from 11am until 2pm. Tickets are £60/£55 pp which includes a delicious 2 course brunch as well as two cocktails from Ronnie's renowned cocktail list (think Mimosas, Bloody Marys, and more!)

Ronnie Scott's

47 Frith St, London, W1D 4HT

Tickets on sale from 11am 31 October

To book visit ronniescotts.co.uk or call the box office on 020 7439 0747

