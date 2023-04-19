Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Casey Borghesi To Host Benefit Concert For The ACLU's Drag Defense Fund

Apr. 19, 2023  

New York singer Casey Borghesi is headlining a benefit concert to raise money for the ACLU's Drag Defense Fund on May 16, 2023 at Bar Nine.

The concert comes at a time where people in the LGBTQ+ community face threats and censorship across America. Tennessee became the first U.S. state to ban drag shows in public spaces. States like Idaho, North Dakota, Montana and Oklahoma are considering similar bans. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently signed a bill that added restrictions to "adult-oriented" performances.

The unforgettable show will feature a special appearance by NYC's one and only Kareema Puff. Band members include Colin Hodjkin and Sam Maxwell.

Tickets are free but you can donate on Eventbrite by clicking here. 100% of ticket sales and a portion of drink sales will be donated to "The Drag Defense Fund."

Concert starts at 9:00 p.m. at Bar Nine (807 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019) on May 16, 2023.

This show is produced by Bar Nine in association with Thrapp Theatrics.



