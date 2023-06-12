Carolina Rial, Alyssa Wray & More to Star in 54 SANGS: SINGING OUR FACES OFF

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Carolina Rial, Cal Mitchell, Alyssa Wray, Kate Coffey, and more in 54 SANGS: Singing our Faces Off on July 3rd at 9:30 pm. Welcome to a show where every number is the 11 o’clock number. Come watch some of the most promising young artists in the NYC theater community sing their hearts out for the songs that bring the house down. Whether they aren’t traditionally “right” for a part or they've been preparing to play it since they were 5, they’re gonna belt it out for a real one and hit all corners of the musical theater genre. Featuring songs from Hadestown, Mean Girls, Wicked, Hamilton, Anastasia, and so much more. Join the future of Broadway in a night full of music they love to sing. Music directed by James Stryska.

54 SANGS: Singing Our Faces Off plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 3rd at 9:30. There is a $30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50 with fees)and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551).





MORE ABOUT THE 54 SANGS CAST

Gracie Cashman (“The Tryout”)

Kate Coffey (54 Sings Kelly Clarkson, Broadway Backwards)

Cara Rose DiPietro (TikTok star, 54 Sings Barbie)

Luke Ferrari (WILD)

Gabriella Joy (The Color Purple national tour)

Thomas McFerran (54 Sings 2000s TV Tunes)

Caleb Mitchell (54 Sings The Glee Version, The Color Purple)

Devi Peot (Bhangin’ It)

Braden Phillips (54 Sings the Greatest Anthems of All Time)

Carolina Rial (“The Voice”)

Molly Russo (TikTok star, I Can Do That: Broadway Firsts)

Jenna San Antonio (54 Sings Carrie Underwood)

Faye Telemaco-Beane (54 Sings Carrie Underwood)

Alyssa Wray (“American Idol”)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at Click Here