Carole J. Bufford To Return To 54 Below For One Night Only in March

54 BELOW will present Carole J. Bufford in “You Don’t Own Me” on March 14th. After a smashing sold-out run in January, Carole J. Bufford, award-winning cabaret star and powerhouse vocalist, returns to 54 Below for one night only with her tribute to the fearless, fabulous females of the 1960s. With music made famous by Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Carole King, Dionne Warwick, Nancy Wilson, Dusty Springfield, Nancy Sinatra, Cher, and more, Carole and her quartet will put their own inimitable spin on these classics. “You Don’t Own Me” celebrates a time of great change and transition in America and across the pond. The musical and cultural landscape was never the same after these bold and daring women planted their flags and ensured their voices were heard.

Carole J. Bufford in “You Don’t Own Me” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 3rd and 24th. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $100.50 (includes $11.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Carole J. Bufford

Carole J. Bufford has become one of the most sought-after performers on the American vintage pop and cabaret scene. Her shows, including "speak easy." (featuring the Grammy Award-winning Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks), "Come Together," and "You Don’t Own Me," earned her rave reviews from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Times (UK). She currently tours with her solo shows as well as with symphonies all over the country. Carole is also the recipient of BroadwayWorld's Vocalist of the Year and a recent Gold Medal winner of the American Traditions Vocal Competition. www.carolejbufford.com.