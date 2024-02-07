Carnegie Hall Celebrates Steve & Eydie This Valentine's Day

The Hall will host a private reception on Wednesday, February 14 in their Susan W. Rose Archives.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Carnegie Hall Celebrates Steve & Eydie This Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day, Carnegie Hall will celebrate the iconic husband-and-wife singing duo, Steve & Eydie. The Hall will host a private reception on Wednesday, February 14 in their Susan W. Rose Archives as The Lawrence Family Foundation honors Steve & Eydie with a generous endowment contribution to the Carnegie Hall Education Endowment Fund. The gift will help support NYO Jazz, one of Carnegie Hall’s three acclaimed national youth ensembles. Led by trumpeter and bandleader Sean Jones, NYO Jazz features top teen jazz players from across the US, ages 16–19. 

“As native New Yorkers, we know that Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gormé’s Carnegie Hall concerts in the 1980s represented a special musical homecoming for both of them, even after they had experienced so many great successes across the music world,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall’s Executive and Artistic Director. “Fans absolutely loved their Carnegie Hall performances, now considered a cherished part of the Hall’s history. We’re very grateful to the Lawrence family for honoring their legacy in this meaningful way, providing generous support that will help young musicians as they prepare to take to Carnegie Hall’s stage and beyond.”

“I’ve always known that my parents were unbelievably gifted performers,” says David Lawrence, son of Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé.  “My dad with his velvety baritone and my mom with her electrifying vocals entertained audiences for well over fifty years - an extraordinary accomplishment in the world of popular music. But what stands out to me more than their chart topping singles or their award winning television specials is the magic that happened when they took the stage together. As great as they were individually, they were transcendent when they combined. And they shared that rare and special gift with audiences around the world, including two record breaking engagements at Carnegie Hall in ’81 and ’83! It is my hope that this gift will help to support the next generation of musicians and artists so that they can continue their creative journeys and we can be dazzled by the gift of their music for many years to come.”   

The Steve & Eydie celebration continues at Carnegie Hall on Monday, March 18 at 7:30PM with a one night only musical event. TalentScouts Entertainment, in association with group5productions, presents “A Toast To Steve & Eydie” at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall.  Join their son, Emmy nominated composer David Lawrence along with Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte as they celebrate the duo's treasured style in “A Toast to Steve & Eydie.” David and Debbie will swing along to America’s standards with a 30-piece orchestra as they make their Zankel Hall debut. “A Toast To Steve & Eydie” is a heartfelt celebration of the iconic duo, honoring their timeless music and legacy. Providing a personal history of Steve & Eydie’s extraordinary lives and careers, David and Debbie will perform some of Steve & Eydie’s most famous songs with the original orchestrations, including “This Could Be the Start of Something Big,” “I Gotta Be Me,” “If He Walked Into My Life,” “Together, Wherever We Go,” “Cheek To Cheek” and more.

“A Toast to Steve & Eydie” is directed by Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill) and Matt Cowart (Associate Director for Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill); features Musical Direction by Tedd Firth (music director for Bernadette Peters, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Barbara Cook, Michael Feinstein, Marilyn Maye); and is written by Tony Award winner Robert L. Freedman (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder) and Faye Greenberg (Disney’s High School Musical).

For tickets, ranging from $59 - $129, visit Click Here, call CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800 or visit the Carnegie Hall Box Office (at West 57th Street and Seventh Ave).




