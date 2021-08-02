Candid Records Announces September Releases

Candid Records has announced three extraordinary new recordings scheduled for release in September. These albums showcase the label's commitment to excellence and the broad spectrum of musicianship and artist repertoire in their September schedule. In celebration of their upcoming releases each of these artists will be performing live in September in NYC followed by additional tour dates to be announced shortly.

MIRROR MIRROR will be released by September 10, 2021, is a lifelong musical dream come true. The highly-anticipated recording features piano duets with Eliane and the late legendary jazz great Chick Corea and famed Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés. While her highly successful recordings have predominantly featured her alluring voice and piano mastery, the piano has always been her first love and working with these two incredible icons was a rare opportunity to record in a two-piano setting, something she hasn't done in many years.

Eliane Elias @ City Winery will be released September 15, 2021

LIVE AT BIRDLAND by the Count Basie Orchestra, release date September 17, 2021, in the summer of 1961 the legendary band played in the iconic New York jazz club, Birdland, which Basie considered his musical home. The live album from those nights, Basie at Birdland! has been called simply "the best live recording of a big band ever." 60 years later, now under the direction of Scotty Barnhart, they return to Birdland with their new album LIVE AT BIRDLAND recorded in January of 2020. During their storied career among their numerous achievements are nine GRAMMYS and four recordings inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame.

SONGS FROM OTHER PLACES by GRAMMY nominated jazz vocalist Stacey Kent, will be Release date September 17, 2021.

SONGS FROM OTHER PLACES is a captivating and eclectic collection of voice and piano duets. Accompanying Stacey on this musical journey is her dear friend, pianist, Art Hirahara. The idea for this album germinated when "I Wish I Could Go Travelling Again," written for her by Nobel Prize-winning author, Kazuo Ishiguro, and her long-time collaborator and husband, Jim Tomlinson, was the most talked about and requested song by her fans on social media. The album includes songs by Paul Simon, Lennon & McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Gershwin, Weil, Jobim, plus two new Tomlinson / Ishiguro songs, with tracks in English, French and Portuguese.

Stacey Kent @ Birdland September 28 will be released on October 2, 2021.