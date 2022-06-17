Caitlin Kinnunen & Isabelle McCalla and More Announced for 2022 Pride Week Line-Up at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 has announced their 2022 Pride Week line-up for in-person performances. As previously announced, The Green Room 42 has launched $5 tickets in celebration of their 5th Anniversary: five $5 tickets will be available for every show through February 14, 2023.



FRIDAY, JUNE 17



CAITLIN KINNUNEN & ISABELLE MCCALLA

Babe!

Tony nominee of Broadway's The Prom

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Babe! reunites Tony nominee CAITLIN KINUNNEN and ISABELLE MCCALLA, who became best babes during their run in The Prom on Broadway. Join them for a night of sensible show tunes, questionable arrangements of pop songs, and occasional witty banter. No matter where the night goes, you'll get a glimpse into their "Unruly Hearts" and take comfort in the fact that you're not the only weird one out there.

CAITLIN KINNUNEN received a Tony nomination for originating the lead role of 'Emma' in The Prom on Broadway. She was a series lead in The CW pilot Our Ladies of Brooklyn last season. Other film/TV credits include Younger, The Knick, The Intern, Sweet Little Lies, It's Kind of a Funny Story, We Need to Talk About Kevin and Law & Order: SVU. Other Broadway credits: The Bridges of Madison County, Spring Awakening. Regional: DR2 Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, Weston Playhouse, The 5th Avenue Theatre, Village Theatre and Seattle Children's Theatre.

ISABELLE MCCALLA starred on Broadway in The Prom. She made her Broadway debut as Jasmine in Aladdin after originating the role in the national tour and again in Disney's upcoming film of the show. Regional credits include Clue and Beehive at Paper Mill Playhouse, Fly at La Jolla Playhouse and Footloose at The Kennedy Center. Television: Extrapolations (AppleTV+), And Just Like That (HBO Max), Law and Order (NBC) and Bull (CBS).



GRINDR THE OPERA

An Unauthorized Parody

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

GRINDR The Opera puts the most notorious gay hook-up app into the exaggerated world of opera. With musical styles ranging from baroque to contemporary pop, GRINDR The Opera is a daring, humorous look at the changing landscape of gay relationships, and the greatest catalyst for the shift: GRINDR.

Though the opera lives in the world of parody, it touches on some very serious, hot-button issues that exist in the gay community as it transitions into a time of wider acceptance and easy access to opportunities of both romance and lust to be sated.

The Iconoclast Theatre Collective was created in 2020 as a call to creative arms, a genre-defying bolt of lightning in the dark. We use theatricalized musical storytelling on and off the stage, breaking barriers and exploring new mediums in order to foster community and generate timely, resonant work. The founding members are Rachel Klein (Off Broadway Direction: Red Roses, Green Gold; Around the World in 80 Days) Andy Peterson (Broadway's Tootsie) and Erik Ransom (recipient of the 2019 Offie award for Best New Musical.) Recent ITC projects include The Songs of Fiveboro live at Green Room 42 and the twelve episode hit musical audio series epic, The World to Come, which is available wherever podcasts can be found.

TOSOS Mission Statement: As NYC's oldest and longest-producing LGBTQIA+ theater company, The Other Side of Silence (TOSOS) is dedicated to an honest and open exploration of the life experience and cultural sensibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in the present day and to preserving and promoting our literary past in a determined effort to keep our theatrical heritage alive.



SATURDAY, JUNE 18



VASTHY & FRIENDS

What Freedom Means to Me!

Family Friendly Broadway Brunch

12:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

At Vasthy and Friends our main goal is make every child feel seen. We interact and speak to them directly. We bring them on stage. There is everything from poetry, music, dance and story telling. This show will celebrate Juneteenth and Pride. And how both holidays celebrate a type of Freedom. We will learn about black figures, have some fun video segments, and pay homage to LBGTQ+ youth that are making a difference right now!

A home for fun children's content featuring eight time Broadway actress, VASTHY MOMPOINT, and her amazingly talented friends! Every interactive show is full of song, dance, and joy as kids stay active with snippets of actual Broadway choreography taught by musical theater performers, sing along to original children's songs from the forthcoming Vasthy & Friends album, learn about diverse world cultures through our Beyond Your Backyard segments, and engage with the arts & kid-friendly artists in a way like no other!

VASTHY MOMPOINT (Prom, Spongebob, Mary Poppins), MASON GRANGER (producer of Get Lit Youth Poetry), GILBERT BAILEY (Book of Mormon, Beetlejuice, Scottsboro boys), FERNELL HOGAN (The Prom and upcoming Broadway show Kimberly Akimbo)



DAVID SISCO

Sing Happy

10:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

DAVID SISCO is finally ready to do something he hasn't done in almost 20 years: stand center stage by himself and sing. Well, he's mostly ready. Through an eclectic and entertaining mix of musical theatre, jazz, and original songs, David explores how anyone can overcome the false narratives they once embraced and claim their rightful place in the world. This performance is dedicated to his students.

DAVID SISCO is adjunct voice faculty at NYU Steinhardt and regularly lectures nationally and internationally. He is the Founder and President of ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com and has co-authored two books with business partner Laura Josepher: Mastering College Musical Theatre Auditions and Performing in Contemporary Musicals. As a performer, David has been seen on many the major cabaret stages in New York, performing with Alexandra Foucard as Comes Love Duo or with longtime lyricist Tom Gualtieri, presenting their own work. He is also an award-winning composer, music directs, and loves arranging and orchestrating music.



SUNDAY, JUNE 19



MONDAY, JUNE 20



AT THIS PERFORMANCE...

GR42 Residency

Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies, & Alternates performing their favorite songs

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

AT THIS PERFORMANCE ... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Broadway's Standbys and Understudies. STEPHEN DEANGELIS continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of At This Performance ... at The Green Room 42. Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. At This Performance ... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1037 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 4894 roles in 539 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including (in alphabetical order): Heidi Blickenstaff, Alex Brightman, Laura Bell Bundy, Matt Doyle, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Kyle Dean Massey, Rory O'Malley, Bryce Pinkham, Kate Rockwell, Sarah Stiles and Jessica Vosk.



WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22



RYAN FROSTIG'S HIGHER LOVE!

A Pop Fantasia on Queer Themes

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Is there something greater than love? Can we achieve it? Join RYAN FROSTIG for a joyful musical journey into the heart of it all as we explore what it means to love, to lose, to grieve, and to grow. An homage to the most iconic pop artists of all-time (Madonna, Cher, Céline, to name a few), the evening will feature fresh arrangements of some of your favorite bops, lesser-known tunes that slap, and a heaping helping of humor to keep it fun and funky. Ryan, on vocals, is joined by co-creator KYLE BRANZEL on keys, guest vocalist NATALIE RANDALL, the HIGHER LOVE CHOIR, plus a seriously bangin' band. Experience the healing of a higher love this Pride Month to rejuvenate your soul.

RYAN FROSTIG is a Brooklyn-based performing artist who believes in equality for all, student loan forgiveness and bagels that are NOT toasted. He has performed all over NYC, from La Mama and The Wild Project where he was featured in experimental musicals "Requiem" and "Trees" with acclaimed performance artist MUR, to Carnegie Hall and The Barclays Center, where he sang as a member of The New York City Gay Men's Chorus featuring powerhouse performers such as Chita Rivera and Demi Lovato. His play, "Double Penny" (which he wrote and starred in) premiered at Dixon Place as part of the 25th anniversary season of Hot Fest, their annual LGBTQIA+ Arts Festival. Ryan was most recently seen at The Duplex in his one man show, "Defying F*ggotry"; for which he also collaborated with his fabulous musical director and longtime creative collaborator, Kyle Branzel. Ryan is thrilled and endlessly grateful to be performing on stage again in front of a live audience alongside such talented artists. Lots of love to his partner Paul, his dog Bodhi and his Rainbow Mama!



KEV BERRY

People Died at Stonewall for THIS?!

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Join elusive chanteuse KEV BERRY as he returns to The Green Room 42 with a new cabaret in celebration and desecration of Pride Month! As always, you can expect big gorgeous vocals, worrisome chaos and calamity, and this time, a LOT of Judy Garland. The ancestors didn't die at the Stonewall Riots for you to miss this one, so come pour one out for the good sis Harvey Milk with Kev and his music director Luke Williams this Pride Week! Love you, mean it! Slay!

KEV BERRY is a New York-based playwright, performer, and life of the party. His work, both as a writer and a performer, has been seen at The Tank, Joe's Pub, Feinstein's/54 Below, 3-Legged Dog, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Judson Memorial Church, HERE Arts Center, New York Live Arts, the New Ohio Theatre, The Duplex, the Dramatists Guild Foundation, Dixon Place, The Brick Theater, Access Theater, Littlefield, The 9 Studios, Otto's Shrunken Head, The Cobra Club, Skidmore College, and across the harsh North Country of upstate New York. Kev is an Associate Artist at The Tank, the September 2018 Artist-in-Residence at Judson Memorial Church, a 2017 Artist-in-Residence with Fresh Ground Pepper, a January 2019 resident with Hot Bread, a 2019-2020 INKubator Resident Playwright at Art House Productions, and the former Artistic Associate at 3LD. He was an inaugural member of the Fresh Ground Pepper Process Accountability Lab. Alongside his collaborative partner and director Alex Tobey, he was a 2019-2020 Full Access Resident Artist with Access Theater. Kev formerly served as the curator and producer of the series Fast and Furious: Rapid Responses to Current Events at The Tank. His play Peter was a Semi-Finalist for the Princess Grace Award in 2019, and a Semi-Finalist for the Playwrights Realm Writing Fellowship in 2020. He was the recipient of a Pet Project Grant from Jeremy O. Harris and The Bushwick Starr. In 2021, he was a recipient of a NYFA City Artist Corps Grant.



FRIDAY, JUNE 24



DONNA VIVINO

Confessions of a Broadway Baby

From Broadway's Original Les Miserables

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

The engaging DONNA VIVINO is a child star gone good. Having originated the role of Young Cosette on Broadway in Les Miserables she has since gone on to play other iconic roles on Broadway including Elphaba in Wicked and Grizabella in Cats. After quarantining in rural Maine and hanging with farmers who have never even heard of musical theatre or the word diva she is back in NYC and spilling all the tea about her life both on and off Broadway. Also...she belts all the Broadway hits and infuses her comedic impersonation into her stories all in an intimate setting.

DONNA VIVINO is thrilled to make her Green Room 42 solo show debut! She was most recently seen in the national tour revival of "Cats" as Grizabella which closed March 2020 due to the pandemic. Donna made her Broadway debut at age 8 as the original Young Cosette in "Les Miserables" and is on the original cast recording. She performed Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway, previously starring in the role on the 1st National Tour. Other Broadway credits include: "Martin Short - Fame Becomes Me", "Hairspray", "Saturday Night Fever". Favorite roles in include Diana Goodman in "Next to Normal" (BRT), "Finks" (San Francisco Theatre Critics Circle Nomination Best Actress in a Play), Mary Flynn in "Merrily We Roll Along" starring opposite Wayne Brady and directed by Michael Arden (LA Ovation Theatre Nomination Best Actress in a Musical), Serena Maxwell on the streaming series "Submissions Only". Donna's solo album "Beautiful Dreamer" can be found on itunes and Amazon. She has performed her solo shows to sold out audiences all of the world including 54 Below, Birdland, Iridium Club all in NYC, Disney Cruise Lines and the Hippodrome Casino London. She has performed with the Florida Symphony Orchestra and the Nova Scotia Symphony. Donna is also an accomplished vocal and acting coach with her private studio at Broadway-Unlimited.com . She has traveled and worked in 48 states and 4 countries and currently resides in the NYC after spending 18 pandemic months living in rural Maine.



SATURDAY, JUNE 25



THE MUSIC OF BEN CAPLAN

Songs for You

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

In this new series created and produced by musical theater writer BEN CAPLAN, Songs for You gives performers the opportunity to create new songs specifically tailored for them. The idea behind each original song performed in Songs for You comes directly from the person singing it. From style to content to genre, nothing is off limits as Caplan writes personalized material for some of your favorite performers!

BEN CAPLAN is a musical theater writer, orchestrator, and music director. A graduate of NYU Tisch's drama program, Ben debuted his music with his concert Geeks, Misfits, and Nobodies followed by an evening featuring selections from his debut musical, I Don't Want to Talk About About It. Prior to the pandemic, Ben was selected to be a featured artist for the Broadway's Future Songbook Series at Lincoln Center which was highlighted by a concert of his music at the Bruno Walter Auditorium in January 2020. Most recently, Ben premiered his newest song cycle, Heart of the Moment, an evening of songs about romantic love. Ben's work has been showcased by artists ranging from Tony Award® winning actors to some of Broadway's best and brightest emerging performers.



SUNDAY, JUNE 26



KRISTEN SEGGIO

Sutton Songbook

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

KRISTEN SEGGIO makes her solo show debut at The Green Room 42! Kristen will share stories and songs interconnected to Broadway's #1 leading lady Sutton Foster. As Kristen goes down the rabbit hole of Sutton's unbelievable career, she discovers what it is about the mega star that has kept her fully obsessed since seeing Thoroughly Modern Millie at the age of 5! Kristen will be joined on stage with her musical director Joey Joseph. Directed by MARC TUMMINELLI

KRISTEN SEGGIO is absolutely thrilled to be debuting her solo show here at The Green Room 42. Regional: Katherine in Newsies (WPPAC), Amneris U/S in Aida (John W Engeman Theatre), Silly Girl in Beauty and the Beast (WPPAC), Swing in 90210: The Musical (Broadway Playhouse, Chicago). Favorite roles: Campbell in Bring It On (52nd St. 5 Angels Theatre) and Lucy in Jekyll & Hyde. Proud graduate of CAP21 NYC.



CARLA R. STEWART

Revelation

From The Color Purple and Tina the Musical on Broadway

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

We all often wonder," who am I, why am I here?" well by vocation I'm an actor and the saying goes art imitates life and while I've played many roles and gotten to know many characters, bringing them to life, I've struggled with discovering my personal identity, as the BELOVED. In this show we will take journey through life, with its many ebbs and flows confront those unwanted friends, fear doubt shame...and celebrate the invitation to living life as the (BE)LOVE[D] embracing grace and unconditional love, just BE and then you will know LOVE and live life free as the BELOVED!

Using musical stylings of gospel, r&b, musical theatre original and cover tunes.

CARLA R STEWART hails from The Windy City, Chicago! She moved to the Concrete Jungle in '09 to study acting ( Musical Theatre) at AMDA, graduated '11. Stewart's credits include OBC Tony, Emmy, Grammy revival of The Color Purple, she continued on with show touring as Shug Avery. Stewart is currently on broadway in Tina, the Tina Turner Musical (OBC) other credits include If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be A Mother Fucker ( Voice of The River), Ghost the Musical U.S. tour (Oda Mae Brown) TV credits FBI 9( Detective Brandy Rivers) Wu Tang An American Saga (actress Bernice) Stewart is proud to say she wrote and presented her first one woman show, Truth Be Told, in 2017 in new york. As the journey continues Stewart gives thanks to God and is deeply grateful for the love and support of her family, To God be the glory!



ABOUT THE GREEN ROOM 42

Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community.

Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.