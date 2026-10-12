Cabaret Roundup: Oct. 12-19 – Cabaret Convention, Jackie Hoffman & More in NYC

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including the 37th annual Cabaret Convention featuring dozens of NYC’s top cabaret artists, a special presentation of the hit web series VIRTUAL HALSTON featuring Jackie Hoffman, some pre-Halloween excitment, and more.

VIRTUAL HALSTON LIVE with Julie Halston and Jackie Hoffman at Birdland Jazz Club

October 12 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The hit web series VIRTUAL HALSTON, created during the global pandemic by Julie Halston, Jim Caruso, and Ruby Locknar, returns to the stage for a special one-night-only live presentation at Birdland on Monday, October 12 at 7pm. Julie Halston brings her signature wit, theatrical storytelling, and backstage brilliance to this special evening, joined by celebrated actress, singer and comedian Jackie Hoffman. The program will feature Halston’s trademark stories along with an entertaining and insightful conversation between the longtime friends and collaborators.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

chocolate genius incorporated at Joe’s Pub

October 13 and 14 at 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

The prodigal son, Marc Anthony Thompson, returns to Joe’s Pub for an intimate evening of love songs from his 3 decade catalogue. Featuring extremely special guests.

Tickets: Tickets are $42 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

The New York Cabaret Convention at Jazz at Lincoln Center

October 13-15

Tickets available here.

The New York Cabaret Convention, the longest-running festival of its kind, celebrates its 37th year of showcasing exceptional cabaret talent from around the globe. Each October, this beloved event brings the intimate art of cabaret to center stage in New York City, drawing bookers and producers from across the country and abroad. Enthusiastic audiences consistently praise it as “the best entertainment value in town.”

On October 13, the Cabaret Convention opens with Once In a Blue Moon, celebrating the enduring legacy of Mabel Mercer, the legendary singer whose singular artistry and impeccable storytelling shaped the very essence of cabaret. Hosted by Jeff Harnar and Andrea Marcovicci, the evening features performances by Karen Akers, Francesca Amari, Barbara Brussell, Charles Busch, Tovah Feldshuh, Meg Flather, Clint Holmes, Marilyn Maye, Amanda McBroom, MOIPEI, Marissa Mulder, Sidney Myer, Phillip Officer, Avery Sommers, and Stacy Sullivan.

On October 14, the Cabaret Convention continues with a dazzling tribute to Sammy Davis, Jr., the legendary entertainer whose extraordinary career spanned Broadway, Hollywood, television, and the world's greatest concert stages. Hosted by Natalie Douglas, the program features showstoppers performed by Anna Anderson*, Jonathan Arons*, Klea Blackhurst, Reed Harris Butts*, Eric Comstock, Bryan Eng, Barbara Fasano, Amanda King, Diva LaMarr, Valarie Pettiford, Stephanie Pope, David Raleigh, Jon-Michael Reese*, T. Oliver Reid, Gabrielle Stravelli, Luz Velazquez, Suri Vu*, Darnell White, Debbie Wileman, NaTasha Yvette Williams and Special Guest Stars! (*Cabaret Convention debut)

On October 15, the Cabaret Convention concludes with a joyous celebration of song featuring an irresistible variety of singers, styles, and surprises, hosted by KT Sullivan. From seasoned stars to dazzling newcomers, the evening brings together Raissa Katona Bennett, Celia Berk, Carole J. Bufford, Tim Connell, Robert Cuccioli, Brian De Lorenzo, Shana Farr, Eric Yves Garcia, The IMs*, Sam Jewison, Ben Jones, Ann Kittredge, Susan Mack*, Marieann Meringolo, Mafalda Minnozzi*, Mark Nadler, Dawn Padmore*, Arbender Robinson, Steve Ross, Craig Rubano, Marta Sanders, Madeline Joy Travis*, Melodie Woldford*, and Can Yasar*. (*Cabaret Convention debut)

Tickets: Tickets start at $25

Death of Classical Presents: Royce Vavrek's Lincoln in the Bardo at Trinity Church & Cemetery (Financial District)

October 15 from 6-9 pm

Tickets available here

Opening on September 25th with an immersive experience at The Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, followed by an October 15th preview event and cemetery tour at Trinity Church NYC in Lower Manhattan Both events feature stars from the Metropolitan Opera production performing selections from the score, and a conversation with the creators about bringing Saunders’s masterpiece to the operatic stage The new opera, which will receive its world premiere at the Met on October 19, follows a grieving Abraham Lincoln into a ghost-filled realm between life and death, as he mourns his young son while carrying the weight of a nation at war

Tickets: Tickets are sold out. Join the waitlist on the DoC website.

54 Gets Away with Murder at 54 Below

October 16 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

For one night only, the Fortunate Few Productions collective is bringing the murder ballad songbook to 54 Below! Produced by Tommy Kelly and Aidan C. White, 54 Gets Away With Murder pledges to pass the microphone to music’s most conniving killers, bringing a mixture of musical theatre, country, hip-hop, and jazz to Broadway’s basement. Featuring raucous renditions of songs from Sweeney Todd, Bonnie & Clyde, Little Shop of Horrors, Death Becomes Her, and even the songbooks of Rihanna, Bobby Darin, and Lemon Demon, this night of cold-blooded camp is sure to be a bloody good time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 15 Hrs 58 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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