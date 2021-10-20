CO/LABARET: WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS to be Presented at The Green Room 42

CO/LAB Theater Group will present its annual signature benefit concert, CO/LABaret on Thursday, October 28 at 7 PM ET at the Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue). Doors open at 6 PM and tickets are available now at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/.

This year's CO/LABaret, hosted by CO/LAB Teaching Artist Psacoya Guinn, will celebrate music from your favorite rock bands, boy bands, and pop groups - from The Beatles to the Spice Girls and everything in between! Join us for an incredible night of singing, drinks, and the chance to win awesome prizes in a raffle, all while supporting CO/LAB's mission to offer individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts.



CO/LABaret features Broadway and local talent along with CO/LAB community members and participants. Broadway and local talent scheduled to perform at the benefit concert include Jerusha Cavazos, Ben Freeman, Kuppi Jessop, Yamuna Meleth, Sarah Naughton, Ramone Nelson, Emily Olcott, Samantha Parrish, and Rachel Tuggle Whorton, along with CO/LAB actors Emanuel Frowner and Jenny Shakarov, with musical direction and arrangements by Jonathan Brenner.

Becky Leifman, CO/LAB's Executive Director said "Everyone at CO/LAB looks forward to CO/LABaret every year, and after last year's intimate virtual concert, we can't wait to be back at The Green Room 42 and experience this concert together. It's a vibrant, celebratory night that brings together our actors, their caregivers and families, our staff and volunteers, and our supporters, and it's the perfect event to welcome new people into the CO/LAB community."

All guests are required to show proof of vaccination upon entry. Staff is required to be masked and they are fully vaccinated whenever possible.