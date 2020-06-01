CLIP JOINT Livestream Events Feature Judy Garland, THE BROADWAY MIXTAPE SOUTH PACIFIC & More
CLIP JOINT events for week of June 1 will include MISS Peggy Lee, Dean Martin, & "SOUTH PACIFIC" and more!
"The MISS Peggy Lee CENTENNIAL SPECIAL - PRELUDE"
(Clip Joint Livestream Totally Tuneful Tuesdays), Dean Martin show with Peggy Lee, Jack Jones.
Time: Jun 2, 2020 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
PLEASE NOTE: This is the "prelude"
The "Main Event" of the MISS Peggy Lee CENTENNIAL
will be happening live at the APSS (at the Green Room) in Fall 2020 (exact date TBA), with biographer James Gavin, author of the definitive biography, "IS THAT ALL THERE IS? THE STRANGE LIFE OF Peggy Lee"
MISS Peggy Lee on
THE Ed Sullivan SHOW,
THE HOLLYWOOD PALACE,
THE Perry Como KRAFT MUSIC HALL,
SOMETHING SPECIAL
THE NAT KING COLE SHOW
THE COLGATE COMEDY HOUR
THE Andy Williams SHOW
THE Dean Martin SHOW
THE Jo Stafford SHOW
THE Danny Kaye SHOW
CAESAR'S HOUR
THE Paul Anka SHOW
THE Steve Allen PLYMOUTH SHOW
THE Dinah Shore CHEVY SHOW
THE Judy Garland SHOW
and all your favorites!
JASA and Will Friedwald's CLIP JOINT present:
THE BROADWAY MIXTAPE "SOUTH PACIFIC"
Time: Jun 3, 2020 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
FEATURING
Mary Martin, Ezio Pinza, Juanita Hall
Janet Blair, Wilbur Evans, William Tabbert
Mitzi Gaynor, Rossano Brazzi, Ray Walston
Kelli O'Hara, Paolo Szot, Laura Osnes
Robert Merrill, Leonard Bernstein
plus
Frank Sinatra, Rosemary Clooney, Lena Horne
Bobby Darin and all your favorites!
THE Dean Martin BIRTHDAY SPECIAL / THE BEST OF THE Dean Martin SHOW
Time: Jun 4, 2020 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
featuring
Frank Sinatra, Lena Horne, MISS Peggy Lee,
Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong,
PETER SELLERS, Orson Welles, Allan Sherman,
Bob Newhart, SAMMY DAVIS, JR., Joey Heatherton,
Petula Clark, Goldie Hawn, Don Rickles,
Michelle DellaFave, THE GOLDDIGGERS & DINGALING SISTERS
and ALL YOUR FAVORITES!
WEEK OF JUNE 8:
THE Judy Garland BIRTHDAY WEEK!
"JUDY, JUDY, JUDY"
Including a special presentation
1. "THE REAL Judy Garland" for
THE NEW YORK ADVENTURE CLUB
Tuesday, June 9, 5:30PM
NOTE: The New York Adventure Club charges a $10 registration charge.
There also will be a special follow-up event, "Judy Garland ENCORES"
(exact date and time TBA) which will be free to NYAC attendees (and everyone else)
JASA presents a special event in the BROADWAY MIXTAPE series,
Judy Garland SINGS Harold Arlen
Wednesday June 10, 11:00AM Eastern Time
Topic: JASA and THE BROADWAY MIXTAPE present: Judy Garland SINGS Harold Arlen
Time: Jun 10, 2020 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
