CLIP JOINT Livestream Events Feature Judy Garland, THE BROADWAY MIXTAPE SOUTH PACIFIC & More

CLIP JOINT events for week of June 1 will include MISS Peggy Lee, Dean Martin, & "SOUTH PACIFIC" and more!

"The MISS Peggy Lee CENTENNIAL SPECIAL - PRELUDE"

(Clip Joint Livestream Totally Tuneful Tuesdays), Dean Martin show with Peggy Lee, Jack Jones.



Topic: "The MISS Peggy Lee CENTENNIAL SPECIAL - PRELUDE" (Clip Joint Livestream Totally Tuneful Tuesdays)

Time: Jun 2, 2020 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)



PLEASE NOTE: This is the "prelude"

The "Main Event" of the MISS Peggy Lee CENTENNIAL

will be happening live at the APSS (at the Green Room) in Fall 2020 (exact date TBA), with biographer James Gavin, author of the definitive biography, "IS THAT ALL THERE IS? THE STRANGE LIFE OF Peggy Lee"



MISS Peggy Lee on

THE Ed Sullivan SHOW,

THE HOLLYWOOD PALACE,

THE Perry Como KRAFT MUSIC HALL,

SOMETHING SPECIAL

THE NAT KING COLE SHOW

THE COLGATE COMEDY HOUR

THE Andy Williams SHOW

THE Dean Martin SHOW

THE Jo Stafford SHOW

THE Danny Kaye SHOW

CAESAR'S HOUR

THE Paul Anka SHOW

THE Steve Allen PLYMOUTH SHOW

THE Dinah Shore CHEVY SHOW

THE Judy Garland SHOW

and all your favorites!





Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84870887139?pwd=bHZzSlcwbjZRODVQSmdFUzVTb3QzUT09



Meeting ID: 848 7088 7139

Password: 575306

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,84870887139#,,1#,575306# US (New York)

+13126266799,,84870887139#,,1#,575306# US (Chicago)





JASA and Will Friedwald's CLIP JOINT present:

THE BROADWAY MIXTAPE "SOUTH PACIFIC"



Time: Jun 3, 2020 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)



FEATURING

Mary Martin, Ezio Pinza, Juanita Hall

Janet Blair, Wilbur Evans, William Tabbert

Mitzi Gaynor, Rossano Brazzi, Ray Walston

Kelli O'Hara, Paolo Szot, Laura Osnes

Robert Merrill, Leonard Bernstein

plus

Frank Sinatra, Rosemary Clooney, Lena Horne

Bobby Darin and all your favorites!



Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86922060185?pwd=ZjNhY3Q4RUx6RGg1Y2pSWGNiQ0lpQT09



Meeting ID: 869 2206 0185

Password: 891836

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,86922060185#,,1#,891836# US (New York)

+13126266799,,86922060185#,,1#,891836# US (Chicago)



THE Dean Martin BIRTHDAY SPECIAL / THE BEST OF THE Dean Martin SHOW





Topic: THE Dean Martin BIRTHDAY SPECIAL / THE BEST OF THE Dean Martin SHOW

Time: Jun 4, 2020 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)





featuring

Frank Sinatra, Lena Horne, MISS Peggy Lee,

Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong,

PETER SELLERS, Orson Welles, Allan Sherman,

Bob Newhart, SAMMY DAVIS, JR., Joey Heatherton,

Petula Clark, Goldie Hawn, Don Rickles,

Michelle DellaFave, THE GOLDDIGGERS & DINGALING SISTERS

and ALL YOUR FAVORITES!







Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85743820246?pwd=MDNwV2pmR3NmWlRieUNYRmF3UG1wdz09



Meeting ID: 857 4382 0246

Password: 334810

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,85743820246#,,1#,334810# US (New York)

+13017158592,,85743820246#,,1#,334810# US (Germantown)



WEEK OF JUNE 8:



THE Judy Garland BIRTHDAY WEEK!

"JUDY, JUDY, JUDY"

Including a special presentation



1. "THE REAL Judy Garland" for

THE NEW YORK ADVENTURE CLUB

Tuesday, June 9, 5:30PM



NOTE: The New York Adventure Club charges a $10 registration charge.





There also will be a special follow-up event, "Judy Garland ENCORES"

(exact date and time TBA) which will be free to NYAC attendees (and everyone else)





JASA presents a special event in the BROADWAY MIXTAPE series,



Wednesday June 10, 11:00AM Eastern Time





Topic: JASA and THE BROADWAY MIXTAPE present: Judy Garland SINGS Harold Arlen

Time: Jun 10, 2020 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)



Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82804329092?pwd=bHNGNDJ4dVdrTjFyNHlvYU5xekw4dz09



Meeting ID: 828 0432 9092

Password: 514050

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,82804329092#,,1#,514050# US (New York)

+13017158592,,82804329092#,,1#,514050# US (Germantown)



