CHRISTMAS AT BIRDLAND (DELUXE EDITION) Featuring Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso, and Klea Blackhurst Out Now

CLUB44 RECORDS has released Christmas at Birdland (Deluxe Edition) in all digital and streaming platforms today Friday, November 11. The hit album has been expanded with four new tracks, including three new recordings: "Jingles the Christmas Cat"; "Old Days, Old Times, Old Friends"; and "We Need a Little Christmas." In addition, the new edition features a special "Orchestra Mix" of the original album track "It's the Holiday Season," with special guest Donny Osmond. Christmas at Birdland, which was released in 2019, features vocalists Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso, and Klea Blackhurst, in addition to the stellar musicianship of Steve Doyle on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums, and special guests Donny Osmond on vocals and Dave Koz on saxophone.

The album debuted at #2 on the iTunes Jazz Chart and hit #7 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. Drawing on their individual strengths, the production team of Billy Stritch and Wayne Haun bring the best of New York and Nashville together in this landmark recording full of musicality and versatility, familiarity and fun. The album art was created by noted illustrator Tug Rice. Christmas at Birdland is distributed worldwide through Sony/Provident Distribution.

The 13th Annual "A Swinging Birdland Christmas," will run at New York's Birdland Jazz Club from Tuesday, December 20 to Saturday, December 25 at 5:30 PM. Tickets are at BirdlandJazz.com.

Christmas at Birdland melds old and new to create a modern classic holiday album, borrowing from a dazzlingly creative, cross-generational array of sources. Highlights range from the eternal standards of Irving Berlin, Jule Styne and Harry Warren, and contemporary originals by the likes of Ann Hampton Callaway, to rarely-recorded songs by golden age writing talent like Cy Coleman, and the holiday theme from the popular Disney series "Phineas and Ferb."

The album begins its delightful surprises with the first track when special guest Donny Osmond sings with the trio on "It's the Holiday Season." Jim shares, "The concept for our original Birdland show was to give a sense of the great '60s and '70s Christmas TV specials we grew up loving. Klea grew up in Utah, obsessing over her neighbors, the Osmonds. Billy was fascinated by the tight harmonies they sang. And as an only child, I wanted nothing more than to be part of a family band! Donny's name came up at our first album meeting. I texted him, and within two minutes, received the one-word response, 'Yes!' With all he has going on in his life and career, he was incredibly generous to lend us his time and considerable talents."

Grammy Award-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz is featured on two tracks, "Silent Night/A Child is Born" with Klea, and "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)" with Billy. "About 20 years ago, Jim and I met Dave and he became an instant friend," reveals Billy. "When we were putting the album together, we wondered if Dave would be gracious enough to contribute his talents to a couple of cuts. All we had to do was call him and he was there the next day! Working in the studio with him was so much fun and because I know him so well it was so easy to convey exactly the feeling I was going for. Having his incredible and soulful playing is such a beautiful asset to the finished product."

A show-stopping moment on the project is Klea's rendition of Cy Coleman's rarely-recorded treasure "He's Stuck in the Chimney Again." Billy Stritch writes, "one of the great advantages of moving to New York in the late 80s was the fact that I got to meet so many legendary composers like Jule Styne and Sammy Cahn. The friendship that means the most to me is the one that I forged with the great Cy Coleman. We all know Cy was the writer of fabulous Broadway shows and many terrific hit songs, and the fact that he took me under his wing was a thrill and an honor. After Cy's untimely death, I went deeper into his catalog and was able to unearth some gems for a show that I put together. One of the songs is 'He's Stuck in the Chimney Again,' a delightful holiday song that he co-wrote with Floyd Huddleston. It appeals to the child in all of us with that humor and wonderful imagery, and we are thrilled to include it here."

Co-producer and Club44 Records co-owner Wayne Haun feels that they have achieved his vision with this project. "The concert version of the show has been a New York mainstay for over ten years now. As successful as the show has been, we're even more excited to capture that playful spirit and energy in the recording studio."

CLUB44 RECORDS

based in the Music City of Nashville, Tennessee - is a new independent label which aims to highlight the Broadway, cabaret and jazz genres, preserve the American Songbook, and provide a home for artists who represent this timeless music. Following their premiere studio release, Christmas at Birdland, the label has presented Love Notes, the latest album from Tony Award and Golden Globe winner Linda Lavin; Billy's Place from Grammy Award winner Billy Stritch; Act One from rising vocal star Nicolas King; Jane Monheit's Come What May, which celebrates the international Billboard #1 pop/jazz vocalist's 20th anniversary as a recording artist; Spencer Day's Broadway by Day, highlighting creative arrangements of theater standards; and Carol Sloane's Live at Birdland, an intimate set captured at the legendary venue. Club44 Records also serves as the creative home of many other singers, instrumentalists and writers. All releases are distributed digitally through Green Hill Productions/ Universal Music Group and to retail outlets by Provident/Sony. Club44Records.com

"CHRISTMAS AT BIRDLAND (DELUXE EDITION)" TRACK LIST

*New Track



1. Christmas is Starting Now (Music and lyrics by Danny Jacob, Martin Olson & Dan Povenmire) / It's the Holiday Season (Music and lyrics by Kay Thompson) - Klea, Billy & Jim, featuring Donny Osmond

2. The Christmas Waltz (Music by Jule Styne / lyrics by Sammy Cahn / special lyrics by Sharon Douglas) - Klea & Billy

3. Manhattan in December (Music and lyrics by Ann Hampton Callaway & Lindy Robbins) - Billy

4. You Meet the Nicest People (Music and lyrics by William Bower & Edward Scott) - Jim

5. Mister Santa (Music and lyrics by Pat Ballard) - Klea, Jim & Billy

*6. Jingles the Christmas Cat (Music and lyrics by Ray Parker) - Jim

7. He's Stuck in the Chimney Again (Music by Cy Coleman / lyrics by Floyd Huddleston) - Klea

8. Little Jack Frost, Get Lost (Music by Seger Ellis / lyrics by Al Stillman) - Jim & Billy

*9. Old Days, Old Times, Old Friends (Music and lyrics by Ray Parker) - Billy

10. Caroling, Caroling (Music by Alfred Burt) - Instrumental

11. It Happened in Sun Valley (Music by Harry Warren / lyrics by Mack Gordon) / Snow (Music and lyrics by Irving Berlin) - Klea, Billy & Jim

12. Silent Night (Music by Franz Xaver Gruber / lyrics by Joseph Mohr) / A Child Is Born (Music by Thad Jones / lyrics by Alec Wilder) - Klea, featuring Dave Koz

13. Winter Weather (Music and lyrics by Ted Shapiro) /Winter Night (Music and lyrics by Gratien Ouellette & Judge White) - Jim

*14. We Need a Little Christmas (Music and lyrics by Jerry Herman) - Klea, Billy & Jim

15. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) (Music and lyrics by Robert Wells and Mel Tormé) - Billy, featuring Dave Koz

16. Kay Thompson's Jingle Bells (Music and lyrics by James Pierpont, Johnny Mandel & Kay Thompson) - Klea, Billy & Jim

*17. It's the Holiday Season (Orchestra Mix) (Music and lyrics by Kay Thompson) - Klea, Billy & Jim, featuring Donny Osmond