Byron St. Cyr Returns To The Duplex With BYRON ST. CYR: BACK TO BEFORE

Byron St. Cyr, 2018 MAC Nominee, returns to The Duplex with a new solo show, "Byron St. Cyr: Back to Before". After a year of being back on the theatrical stage Byron comes to the place where his journey back began with some of his favorite musical moments and tales of returning to his first love after almost a decade away.

Being a child of New Orleans, music has always been a part of Byron's everyday life. After years of playing jazz saxophone he made the leap into musical theatre and discovered another side of his voice while studying at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. During that time he began digging into classical voice, reveling in the worlds of Verdi and Puccini. Soon after graduating he began his theatrical career touring the country in Miss Saigon and My Fair Lady, and in regional productions including but not limited to Beauty and the Beast, and Ragtime. Recently he's made a splash on the cabaret stage with 4600 Mithra: My New Orleans (2018 MAC Nomination) and on the regional stage in Elf: The Musical, On Your Feet, and Billy Elliot (Goodspeed Musicals).

Byron St. Cyr: Back to Before includes music by Stephen Sondheim, Scott Frankel and Michael Korie, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Elton John, and more. The evening will also feature special guests Steven Ferezy (In The Room with Steven and Dana on the Broadway Podcast Network) and Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet, In the Heights)

For more info on Byron St. Cyr visit www.byronstcyr.com.

Byron St. Cyr: Back to Before

At The Duplex (61 Christopher St, New York, NY, 10014 (at 7th Ave)

Monday, December 16th at 7:00pm

$15 Cover ($20 at the door)/ 2 drink minimum

For tickets: www.purplepass.com/cyr1216





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You